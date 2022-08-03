The Orville, The Flash, Alien, AHS, WWE & More! BCTV Daily Dispatch

How can you be so warm?/How can you know what I feel?/Well, it's the way you move your hands/And it's the way you understand/And that's the reason that I'm asking/Hey-ee-yay-I/And that's the reason that I want to know/Hey-ee-yay-I/And that's the reason that I'm asking/Hey-ee-yay-I/And that's the reason that I'm… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Better Than Ezra for "In The Blood" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes a wide range of topics. We make the case that The CW's Grant Gustin & Candice Patton-starring The Flash deserved respect while Hulu & Seth MacFarlane's The Orville deserves another season of "New Horizons." FX's American Horror Story Season 11 is confirmed for this fall, but what about Sarah Paulson's future with the franchise? FX Networks confirmed Noah Hawley's submitted all of his "Alien" series scripts, and they're looking to start filming next year. Doctor Who star Neil Patrick Harris may have outed Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor during a podcast interview, and it appears Zendaya will be directing a third season episode of HBO's Euphoria after all.

In addition, we also have articles on WWE Raw, Stranger Things, Atlanta, Community, Better Call Saul, Black Mirror, Only Murders in the Building, Evil, Cars on the Road & more! Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Wednesday, August 3, 2022:

AHS Star Sarah Paulson Worried Fans "Might Start Getting Sick Of Me"

American Horror Story Season 11 Confirmed for Fall Premiere

WWE Raw: Ciampa Wins Right to Challenge Bobby Lashley for US Title

Alien Series: Noah Hawley Submits All Scripts; Eyeing 2023 Start

Stranger Things Season 5 Writers Room Officially Open For Business

Has Atlanta Changed or Have They? FX Releases S04 Official Trailer

WWE Raw: Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY Shake Up Women's Division

Doctor Who Star NPH Excited About Ncuti Gatwa's "First Gay Doctor"

Euphoria: HBO Series Tweet Confirms Zendaya Directing S03 Episode?

Community Star Alison Brie: "Real Conversations" Happening For Movie

Better Call Saul S06E12 Promo: Anyone Need a "Criminal" Lawyer?

Black Mirror Star Zazie Beetz Updates Season 6 Filming, Teases Episode

Only Murders In The Building Season 2 E07: Puzzle Pieces Of Trauma

Evil Season 3 E08 Finds Tons of Emotions Being "Toyed" With: Review

Cars: Disney+ Spinoff Series "On The Road" Debuts Trailer, Key Art

The Flash Deserves Better; The Orville Deserves Season 4: BCTVDD

