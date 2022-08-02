The Flash Deserves Better; The Orville Deserves Season 4: BCTVDD

I'm interrupting today's regularly-scheduled BCTV Daily Dispatch format to offer some thoughts on two big topics that have been buzzing around in my brain over the past 24 hours. With The CW's Grant Gustin & Candice Patton-starring The Flash, my take is relatively fresh since the network announced only yesterday that the last remaining Arrowverse series would be ending its run with an abbreviated 13-episode ninth season. But when it comes to Hulu & Seth MacFarlane's The Orville: New Horizons, my perspective has been a slow build that's taken on a higher level of importance in my mind's "pop culture pantheon.

"The Flash" Deserves Better (and So Do Arrowverse Fans): Look, there's going to be a ton of time to pick apart this decision as well as how The CW, Warner Bros Discovery, Paramount Global & the studios collectively cluster-f***ed how they brought the Arrowverse to an end. But with WBD & PG looking to rid themselves of The CW as their focus shifts to streaming and Nexstar Media Group waiting in the wings to (possibly) take the network in a different political/societal direction… sadly? I'm not surprised. And yet, there's something about 13 episodes that feels like a slap in the face… like it's more of a dismissive after-thought to placate a fanbase they still need to keep watching. And that's where Arrowverse fans can take a page from the playbook that Netflix-Marvel fans did to get Marvel Studios to begin recognizing & respecting their shows (Daredevil, Punisher, AKA Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, etc.). Never let them forget that it was the Arrowverse that got folks to take spandex in prime time seriously, and that respect will be given. And a special note to The Flash EP & showrunner Eric Wallace. I know you have eight seasons' worth of story to bring to a proper closure, but you're also carrying the weight for the entire Arrowverse, too.

"The Orville" Deserves Season 4… Is This Still A Question? Look, I find myself in a very unique position when it comes to The Orville. About a week or so before the third season, I binged the first season & I loved it. Like, seriously fell in love with it. But I wasn't able to binge the second season before the third hit, which meant that I knew the first season and was actively reading & copy-editing our reviewer's coverage of "New Horizons," which meant that I also knew what was going on this season. So with that said and with the understanding that I still need to knock out Season 2, it's been a long time since I've seen a series show that much growth within the span of soon-to-be three seasons. Seriously, if the first season was that strong and the current season is firing all engines, it's safe for me to assume that the "bridge" season will also impress.

While I know the folks might be sick of the "Star Trek" comparisons, in this instance? It's more about how they contrast in that I can appreciate both for two very different reasons. With the "Star Trek" universe, I feel like I'm watching a grand ideal of what the future and humanity can be. Essentially, hopes, aspirations, and dreams are portrayed against a backdrop that's a promise of a better tomorrow. But with The Orville, I feel like I'm being presented with the same hopes, aspirations, and dreams, but in a way that breaks it down to our day-to-day lives. While "Star Trek" is about the future, The Orville is about the "beautiful disaster" process that allows us to make it to that future and the hardships, sacrifices & tough choices that are necessary along the way. Throw into that mix a third season that makes every episode look & feel like a mini-movie, an ensemble cast on par with any going in television right now, and writing that stays with you well past the final credits, and it should be a no-brainer. The Orville has earned and deserves a fourth season, Hulu. There are still far too many "new horizons" for the crew to discover.

Now here's a look at today's BCTV Daily Dispatch, our rundown of television/streaming coverage from the past 24 hours:

Here's today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication": Steve Aoki ft. Travis Barker with "You're the Best Around"