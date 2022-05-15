The Rookie, Stargirl, Stranger Things 4 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With all of the love & respect to Lady Gaga with our opener "Hold My Hand" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning: ABC's The Rookie has a Firefly reunion and Pete Davidson on tap for the season finale, The CW's DC's Stargirl enters the Arrowverse crossover, we have some drop-the-binge advice for Netflix, Amazon's The Boys gets us prepped for Monday's Season 3 trailer drop, Disney+'s Loki was where Marvel's "multiverse madness" started while She-Hulk might be heading our way this August, Netflix's Stranger Things 4 offers a new preview before its world premiere event & tons more! And then we wrap things up with a rundown of our reviews- this time, it's Amazon's The Kids in the Hall and FOX's WWE SmackDown.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, May 15, 2022:

Saturday Night Live: Selena Gomez Checks In, 2016 SNL Sketch & More

Star Trek: SNW Actor Adrian Holmes Discusses Legacy Character's Return

The Mysterious Benedict Society Cast Confirms S02 Wrap & More

Fear the Walking Dead S07E13 Promo; Will Anyone Make It to Season 8?

Better Call Saul S06E06 Teaser; Our Howard & Lalo Foolproof Prediction

The Boys: Catch Up with Butcher, A-Train & Kimiko Pre-S03 Trailer Drop

Evil: Robert & Michelle King on Season 3, Kristen/David Future & More

Critical Role Reveals New Miniseries With Exandria Unlimited: Calamity

That '90s Show Star Kurtwood Smith Excited About Red Forman Return

AEW Rampage: Kazarian Fails to Capture TNT Title from Scorpio Sky

Loki: Sylvie's Season Finale Moment Set Multiverse Madness In Motion

Stargirl & S.T.R.I.P.E. Confront Pat's Past in Arrowverse Crossover

Hikaru Shida Replaced by Kris Statlander in Owen Hart Tournament

She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany-Starring Disney+ Series Arriving In August?

The Rookie S04 Finale Preview: Firefly Reunion, Pete Davidson & More

Stranger Things 4 Preview Finds Jane's Bad Day Getting A Lot Worse

Tony Khan Details Struggles to Keep All the Wrestlers He Signs Busy

Netflix Should Cut the Binge Drop Cord: BCTV Daily Dispatch Editorial

Here's a look at the round-up of our reviews, with this go-around including Amazon's The Kids in the Hall and FOX's WWE SmackDown:

The Kids in the Hall Review: Broken Record Duct Taped Too Many Times

WWE SmackDown Recap 5/13: Was It A Killer Friday The 13th Episode?

