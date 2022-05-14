Netflix Should Cut the Binge Drop Cord: BCTV Daily Dispatch Editorial

Not to be blunt, but if you're in the boardroom of Netflix these days then you're wishing you were back in the "simpler days" when you were "just" getting shit for how you handled the Dave Chappelle/LGBTQ community controversy. But since last month's big Wall Street hit over some disappointing short-term figures and long-term forecasts, the streaming service has been doing what anyone who thought they were "too big to fail" does when faced with just a smidge of mortality. They freaked the f**k out. Which means they've been going off in all directions like a junkie going cold, from slashing away at the animation division (an odd move post-pandemic as others stockpile their animation slates) and finding new ways to stop subscribers from sharing passwords (yeah, good luck with that) to doing a 180-degree turn on an ad-supported, lower-priced membership tier. And then on Friday, we learned the streamer was also exploring adding live streaming, which would open up more possibilities when it comes to unscripted shows, stand-up specials, and other live events (just not sports… at least not yet).

But did anyone notice the one obvious option that hasn't been put on the table… at least not publically? Yup, it's time to pull the plug on these full-season/series binge dumps so shows can be afforded the time needed to find a following. I know we've touched upon this topic in the past, but just as a reminder? I'm not saying get rid of binge releases entirely, though shows like HBO Max's Peacemaker and Amazon's The Boys offer serious evidence that weekly or hybrid releases (first few eps drop at first, then the remaining drop weekly) are the way to go. Instead, let's leave how a series gets released up to the creators, producers, and streaming service, so that if a smaller series believes it could benefit from the extra time to grow and cultivate its audience then it has that option to choose. And it's not like the streamer hasn't danced around the edges of the idea with Ozark and Stranger Things, both split their seasons. And though it's not exactly a weekly release schedule, imagine how wonderfully nerve-crushing that midseason cliffhanger's going to be that the Duffer Bros. hit Stranger Things fans with.

So why not give it a try, Netflix? You're already flinging 99 other things at the wall to see what sticks so what's one more?

