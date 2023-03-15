The Rookie, The Last of Us, Yellowjackets & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch, we have The Last of Us, Superman & Lois, The Rookie, Gotham Knights, The Flash, Fatal Attraction & lots more!

With today's BCTV Daily Dispatch "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us The 1975 with "Oh Caroline," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today? HBO's The Last of Us, The CW's Superman & Lois, Tencent's The Three-Body Problem, Rhett & Link's Mythical, USA Network's WWE Raw/NXT, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, Amazon's Blade Runner 2099, ABC's The Rookie, Amazon's A League of Their Own, Showtime's Yellowjackets, The CW's Gotham Knights, The CW's The Flash, Paramount+'s Fatal Attraction, AMC's The Walking Dead Rick Grimes/Michonne spinoff, Amazon's Dead Ringers, Netflix's Sweet Tooth, Crunchyroll's Dr. Stone: New World, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses & more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Rookie, The Last of Us, Yellowjackets, Superman & Lois, Swwet Tooth & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, March 15, 2023:

Star Trek: Picard Showrunner on What Happened with Khan Prequel Series

The Last of Us: Craig Mazin on "Part II" Star's Season 1 Finale Cameo

Superman & Lois: Hoechlin, Tulloch Share Final Filming Day, BTS Looks

Superman & Lois: Wolé Parks on Forging Steel, Natalie & DCU Diversity

The Three-Body Problem Ep. 28 Review Part 2: The Cop Steals the Show

Rhett & Link's Mythical & Roku Launch 24-Hour Streaming Channel

WWE NXT Preview: Bron Breakker & Carmelo Hayes Sign The Contract

Interview With The Vampire: Ben Daniels Joins Season 2 In Key Role

Blade Runner 2099: Jeremy Podeswa Directing Amazon Series Pilot

The Rookie: So Did An Acting Studio's IG Post Just Confirm Season 6?

A League of Their Own Returning for 4-Episode Final Season: Report

Yellowjackets Season 2 Preview Clip; Christina Ricci/Misty Similarity

Gotham Knights Star Misha Collins (Kinda Sorta) Posts Two-Face Reveal

The Flash Season 9: Nicole Maines Previews Nia Nal/Dreamer Return

WWE Raw: Did Otis Just Join the Maximum Male Models?

Fatal Attraction: Joshua Jackson's Dan Isn't "Victim of Circumstance"

Dominik Mysterio Wants to Settle his Daddy Issues at WrestleMania

The Walking Dead: Lesley-Ann Brandt's Researching Rick Grimes/Michonne

Dead Ringers Preview Introduces Rachel Weisz's Elliot & Beverly Mantle

Superman & Lois: Wolé Parks Talks John Henry Irons/Season 3 Journey

Sweet Tooth Season 2 Images: Gus's Journey Continues This April

WWE Raw: Edge vs. Balor Set for WrestleMania Inside Hell in a Cell

The Last of Us OG "Ellie" Ashley Johnson on S01 Finale, Bella Ramsey

Dr. Stone New World: New Season Comes to Crunchyroll on April 6th

Slow Horses: Gary Oldman & Cast Talk Season 2, Tease Seasons 3 & 4

Doctor Who, Justified, Picard, Red Dwarf & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Superman & Lois Season 3 Ep. 2 "Uncontrollable Forces" Images Released

