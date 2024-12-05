Posted in: Audio Dramas, streaming, TV | Tagged: Audible, Paget Brewster, the signal

The Signal: Paget Brewster Stars in Audible Science Fiction Podcast

The Signal is a new sci-fi Audible podcast starring Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds) as a physicist investigating a signal coming from space.

Paget Brewster (Criminal Minds: Evolution) will lead the new Audible sci-fi mystery podcast The Signal, an eight-part series coming exclusively to the Amazon-owned podcast streaming service on December 5th. The series, which comes from Fresh Produce Media, follows disgraced astrophysicist Veronica Chapel (Brewster) through a high-stakes adventure of astronomical proportions—and even bigger ethical dilemmas.

When journalist Malcolm Feldman (Nate Corddry) uncovers evidence of a cover-up involving a transmission from deep space that erases telescope data, he draws the brilliant and cunning Veronica back into her field. Joined by astronomer Ada Park (Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz), the group races to untangle a web of government secrecy, corporate interference, and the overwhelming implications of their discovery. As the team ventures deeper into their investigation, they confront their own boundaries of trust, morality, and the unknown, uncovering truths that could redefine humanity's place in the universe.

The Signal was created by Eric Buchman, who was previously a writer on Grey's Anatomy and Blindspot, who co-wrote the show with Wolf 359's Gabriel Urbina and Sarah Shachat. It was directed by Mark Henry Phillips and executive-produced by Fresh Produce Media's Colin Moore and Jason Ross. Fresh Produce Media is behind audio series including The Boar's Nest, starring Mandy Moore and Ebon Moss-Bacharach, and Bloodhound, a thriller written by Thomas Page McBee and Todd Ellis Kessler.

Phillips shared, "The whole team loved making The Signal because it was more than just a sci-fi story. It's really about people wrestling with their own limitations. And the audio format lets us get right into the characters' heads in a way other mediums can't. We're exploring big questions about discovery and regret but through these incredibly human moments. Yes, it's a scientific mystery with future-of-the-world stakes, but at its core, it's a story about second chances and the barriers we put up for ourselves." Moore added, "The Signal is a testament to the power of audio storytelling, blending science fiction and mystery in a way that is extremely relevant right now, and that broaches some of life's most existential questions. Working with such a talented creative team to bring this project to life has been an incredible experience, and we can't wait for listeners to unravel its twists and turns."

The Signal premieres on Audible on December 5th.

