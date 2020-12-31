The Umbrella Academy: Klaus Speaks for All of Us When It Comes to 2020

For Steve Blackman's The Umbrella Academy, the new year is looking to be a pretty promising one- just not for the Hargreeves kids. Still celebrating making Bleeding Cool TV's Top 10 of 2020 list (we can dream), Netflix's live-action adaptation of Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba's comic book series is set to begin filming in February 2021 with our heroes set to dig deeper into the family's dysfunction when they face "The Sparrow Academy" with a very much alive Ben (Justin H. Min) leading this group of five children and a green cube as Number One. We even learned what series star David Castañeda (Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two) thought about the script for the third season-opener "Meet the Family" (written by Blackman and Michelle Lovretta): "What the f**k?!?". So with those bright, shining lights waiting at the end of the crappy tunnel that was 202, Netflix has come up with an appropriate way to sum up the year.

So for a look at how Klaus Hargreeves' (Robert Sheehan) words of wisdom speak for a year we wished wasn't, check out the wit and wisdom of the one-time guru and full-time Hargreeves:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Heading into the second season, Five warned his family (so, so many times) that using his powers to escape from Vanya's 2019 apocalypse was risky. Well, he was right – the time jump scatters the siblings in time in and around Dallas, Texas. Over a three year period. Starting in 1960. Some, having been stuck in the past for years, have built lives and moved on, certain they're the only ones who survived. Five is the last to land, smack dab in the middle of a nuclear doomsday, which – spoiler alert! – turns out is a result of the group's disruption of the timeline (déjà vu, anyone?).

The Umbrella Academy must find a way to reunite, figure out what caused doomsday, put a stop to it, and return to the present timeline to stop that other apocalypse. All while being hunted by a trio of ruthless Swedish assassins. Joining them on their time-twisted mission are Texas housewife Sissy; a devoted husband and natural-born leader, Raymond; and "chameleon" Lila, who can be as brilliant or as clinically insane as the situation requires.

Adapted from the comic book series from Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, The Umbrella Academy season 2 stars Elliot Page as Vanya aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, and Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six.

The season also starred Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, Kate Walsh as The Handler, Kris Holden-Ried as Axel, Jason Bryden as Otto, Tom Sinclair as Oscar, Yusuf Gatewood as Raymond Chestnut, John Kapelos as Jack Ruby, Ritu Arya as Lila, Stephen Rogaert as Carl, Cameron Britton as Hazel, Kevin Rankin as Elliot, Marin Ireland as Sissy, and Justin Paul Kelly as Harlan. Produced by UCP for Netflix, The Umbrella Academy is executive produced by showrunner Steve Blackman as well as Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, and Mike Richardson. Comic book series creators Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá serve as co-executive producers.