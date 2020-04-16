The Walking Dead Asked and You Answered: Negan's Finest Lines

AMC's The Walking Dead found itself in a tough situation heading into its tenth season finale, a situation a little too familiar to dozens of productions across the networks, streamers, and cable channels. Originally, Beta's (Ryan Hurst) final move against our heroes was meant to take place on April 12 with "A Certain Doom," but plans changed and now viewers can expect to eyeball the season finale at some point later this year. For us, two of the biggest storylines we're anxious to see play out both involve Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan.

The first thing we're looking for is how the other survivors react towards him once the news gets out that he killed Alpha (Samantha Morton). Bigger than that, though? How will a returning Maggie (Lauren Cohan) handle seeing him again, especially with how much he's changed? More important, has she changed enough to not immediately put a bullet in his brain? For his part, Negan really does seem to be on a redemption streak – especially when you check out these "viewers' greatest hits" of his best quotes. As you're about to see, whether he's the Saviors leader or just a dude trying to make things right, Negan's never without something to say:

The Walking Dead Season 10 Reviews

We were impressed with how season opener "Lines We Crossed" was able to pick up the energy from last season, right out of the gate (check out our review here). Then we had Samantha Morton, Ryan Hurst, and Thora Birch raising the bar even higher with "We Are the End of the World" (check out our review here), offering up some Whisperers backstory. "Ghosts" elevated the paranoia as Melissa McBride continues delivering an award-winning performance (that review's here) – while "Silence the Whisperers" proved once again why it's "In Michael Cudlitz, We Trust" (review here). "What It Always Is" had a now-free Negan beginning his redemption arc while Alpha raised the stakes against our survivors (review here). "Bonds" had Negan being tested, Carol and Daryl possibly making matters worse for the community by "picking up" a Whisperer, and Eugene reaching out and getting a response.

"Open Your Eyes" (review here) saw our theory about Siddiq (Avi Nash) completely, totally, and tragically put to rest. That brought us to midseason finale "The World Before" (reviewed here), as the drumbeats of war grew louder. After a mideason break, we learned that those drumbeats had turned into thunder, as "Squeeze" (review here) and "Stalker" (review here) turned up the heat on what was once a stealth "cold war" back-n-forth between Alpha and our heroes. Then with "Morning Star" (review here), that heat caught literal fire and resulted in the entire direction of the war getting flipped on its end in "Walk With Us" (review here).

What could cause a break in the action at that point? "What We Become" (review here), with Danai Gurira's final run as Michonne, or is it? "Look at the Flowers" brought the focus back to the frontlines as we learned more about the Negan/Carol team-up, witnessed Beta go even deeper off the deep end, watched Carol's final confrontation with "Alpha" and introduced to a very "smiley" series game-changer (review here). Now with one episode left, "The Tower" found our heroes surrounded as Beta's horde made its final march (review here).