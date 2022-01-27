The Walking Dead S11 Part 2 Teaser: Whatever Happens, They Go Together

From Leah's (Lynn Collins) Reapers and their "ultimate weapon" and Mercer (Michael James Shaw) & his Commonwealth "welcoming committee" making their way to Alexandria to Mother Nature & a wave of particularly nasty walkers, our heroes are going to have a lot to deal with when AMC's The Walking Dead returns for Season 11 Part 2 next month. But as dire as things looked in the official trailer and the first set of preview images that were released, a mini-teaser released earlier this evening seems to spell out how they're going to make it through. Together.

Here's a look at the newest teaser for the return of The Walking Dead, with the long-running AMC series set to return on Sunday, February 20, at 9 pm ET/8 CT (with new episodes premiering early on AMC+ all season long):

Whatever happens… we go together.

Part 2 of #TWD's Epic 3 Part Finale returns February 20th or stream it one week early with @AMCPlus on February 13th. pic.twitter.com/ty2UMIB1vW — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) January 28, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Here's your look at the official trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2, followed by a look at the most recent overview as well as the previously-released teaser, with the long-running AMC series set to return on Sunday, February 20, at 9 pm ET/8 CT (with new episodes premiering early on AMC+ all season long):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead – The Final Season Official Trailer | Returns Feb 20th (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YJ0uCiau-vI)

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Walking Dead Official Teaser: So We Could Survive | Returns Feb. 20 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FOyMppjjd1w)

Now here's a look back at the teaser honoring the long journey that Norman Reedus's Daryl has taken (though is anyone else wondering why it was on the "Missing/Have You Seen?" board?):