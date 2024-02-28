Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, Avatar The Last Airbender, bctv daily dispatch, brian michael bendis, community, harry potter, Joe Biden, Only Murders in the Building, taylor swift, the continental, The X-Files

The X-Files, Bendis/Amazon, Community & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Harry Potter, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Fable, OMITB, Community, X-Files, Biden/Taylor Swift & more!

Article Summary Check out thoughts on "The X-Files" reboot from Ryan Coogler from the series creator.

Catch updates on Harry Potter series writer search and Avatar's big opening weekend.

Brian Michael Bendis strikes new series deal with Amazon featuring Jinx, Pearl & Murder Inc.

Get the scoop on Community, new Only Murders in the Building cast news, and much more.

Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Peacock's The Continental, Max's Harry Potter, DC Studios' Superman: Legacy, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, Brian Michael Bendis/Amazon, WWE/AEW, Lionsgate's Ballerina, Disney's The Fable, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Community, MGM+'s Beacon 23, Toyota's GRIP, The X-Files/Ryan Coogler, President Joe Biden/Taylor Swift, STARZ's Outlander: Blood of My Blood, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, Steven Moffat's Douglas is Cancelled, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Continental, Harry Potter, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Brian Michael Bendis/Amazon, The Fable, Only Murders in the Building, Community, The X-Files, President Joe Biden/Taylor Swift, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, February 28, 2024:

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End S01E24: Who Volunteers to Kill Frieren?

The Continental: Ian McShane Is No Fan of "John Wick" Spinoff Series

Harry Potter Series Reportedly Narrows Writer Search to 3 Finalists

Superman: Legacy Writer/Director James Gunn Shuts Down Budget Report

Avatar: The Last Airbender Opening Weekend Bends Big with 21.2M Views

Jinx, Murder Inc. & Pearl Series Included in New Bendis, Amazon Deal

WWE Raw Decimates AEW on Road to Best WrestleMania Ever

Ballerina: Ian McShane Sheds Some Light On The Reshoots And Delay

The Fable: Hitman Anime Series Adaptation Hits Disney+ This April

Only Murders in the Building: Eugene Levy Joins Season 4 Cast

Community: Joel McHale on Dislocating Chevy Chase's Shoulder & More

Beacon 23 Season 2 Trailer: Sci-Fi Mystery Series Returns This April

GRIP: Toyota Enters Anime Scene with 5-Part Racing Series

WWE 2K24 Reveals Full Lineup Of Season Pass DLC Content

The X-Files: Ryan Coogler Has "Some Good Ideas" for Reboot: Carter

President Biden Wants Seth Meyers to Name His Taylor Swift Sources

Post Malone to Rock WWE 2K24 as Soundtrack Curator and DLC Fighter

Outlander: Blood of My Blood: STARZ Unveils More Prequel Series Cast

Saturday Night Live Welcomes Sydney Sweeney, Kacey Musgraves (VIDEO)

Star Trek: Lower Decks: Quaid, Cordero Finally Get to Meet In Person

Douglas is Cancelled: Steven Moffat Discusses Cancel Culture Comedy

The Acolyte, Interview with the Vampire & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Saturday Night Live's Shane Gillis- The Daily LITG 27th February 2024

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!