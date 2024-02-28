Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amazon, Avatar The Last Airbender, bctv daily dispatch, brian michael bendis, community, harry potter, Joe Biden, Only Murders in the Building, taylor swift, the continental, The X-Files
The X-Files, Bendis/Amazon, Community & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Crunchyroll's Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Peacock's The Continental, Max's Harry Potter, DC Studios' Superman: Legacy, Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender, Brian Michael Bendis/Amazon, WWE/AEW, Lionsgate's Ballerina, Disney's The Fable, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Community, MGM+'s Beacon 23, Toyota's GRIP, The X-Files/Ryan Coogler, President Joe Biden/Taylor Swift, STARZ's Outlander: Blood of My Blood, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Lower Decks, Steven Moffat's Douglas is Cancelled, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, February 28, 2024:
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End S01E24: Who Volunteers to Kill Frieren?
The Continental: Ian McShane Is No Fan of "John Wick" Spinoff Series
Harry Potter Series Reportedly Narrows Writer Search to 3 Finalists
Superman: Legacy Writer/Director James Gunn Shuts Down Budget Report
Avatar: The Last Airbender Opening Weekend Bends Big with 21.2M Views
Jinx, Murder Inc. & Pearl Series Included in New Bendis, Amazon Deal
WWE Raw Decimates AEW on Road to Best WrestleMania Ever
Ballerina: Ian McShane Sheds Some Light On The Reshoots And Delay
The Fable: Hitman Anime Series Adaptation Hits Disney+ This April
Only Murders in the Building: Eugene Levy Joins Season 4 Cast
Community: Joel McHale on Dislocating Chevy Chase's Shoulder & More
Beacon 23 Season 2 Trailer: Sci-Fi Mystery Series Returns This April
GRIP: Toyota Enters Anime Scene with 5-Part Racing Series
WWE 2K24 Reveals Full Lineup Of Season Pass DLC Content
The X-Files: Ryan Coogler Has "Some Good Ideas" for Reboot: Carter
President Biden Wants Seth Meyers to Name His Taylor Swift Sources
Post Malone to Rock WWE 2K24 as Soundtrack Curator and DLC Fighter
Outlander: Blood of My Blood: STARZ Unveils More Prequel Series Cast
Saturday Night Live Welcomes Sydney Sweeney, Kacey Musgraves (VIDEO)
Star Trek: Lower Decks: Quaid, Cordero Finally Get to Meet In Person
Douglas is Cancelled: Steven Moffat Discusses Cancel Culture Comedy
The Acolyte, Interview with the Vampire & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Saturday Night Live's Shane Gillis- The Daily LITG 27th February 2024
