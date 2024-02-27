Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Sports, TV, Video Games, WWE, WWE 2K | Tagged: Post Malone, wrestling, WWE 2K24

Post Malone to Rock WWE 2K24 as Soundtrack Curator and DLC Fighter

Join El Presidente for the lowdown on Post Malone's epic WWE 2K24 DLC drop and curated jams that'll have you headlocking to the beat, comrades!

Article Summary Post Malone curates smackdown-worthy WWE 2K24 soundtrack and joins as DLC fighter.

Exclusive blend of songs featuring Post Malone hits for your virtual wrestling experience.

Deluxe and Forty Years of WrestleMania Editions let players play early; Standard Edition drops March 8th.

Get grappling glory as Post Malone's digital clone in the next-level WWE gaming arena.

Greetings, comrades! Your beloved El Presidente is reporting to you live from the opulent golden deck of a pirate ship commandeered on the high seas of the Caribbean. And, oh, how the rum flows when there's a celebration in the air! Today, we toast to the collision of worlds, where the grand spectacle of wrestling meets the ceremonious symphony of sound—yes, I'm talking about the canopy-shaking announcement from WWE: Post Malone, the titan of tunes, shall curate the smackdown-worthy soundtrack for WWE 2K24 and further grace the digital squared circle as a downloadable combatant post-launch!

Ah, Posty – I remember when we partied in the lost city of Atlantis with Castro and Friends. He serenaded the mermaids while Che Guevara judged a limbo contest. The way Post Malone harmonizes with the sirens still echoes in the chambers of my revolutionary heart. Though his advice to Che — "you should visit Bolivia sometime" — turned out to be not the best. But enough of these evocative memories! On to the news about WWE's auditory assault!

The WWE 2K franchise, my friends, is no stranger to the throbbing pulse of gripping tunes – it is the heart and soul that gets the blood pumping as one prepares to deliver a virtual People's Elbow or a Stone Cold Stunner. And who better to stir that pot of auditory adrenaline than Post Malone, a confessed fanatic of the grand WWE spectacle? The man himself has donned the hat of Executive Soundtrack Producer to bring you a 12-track lineup that spans the sonic spectrum from the raucous rock to the pulsing pop. Comrades, the soundtrack includes bangers such as Post Malone's own Chemical and Laugh It Off, 100 gecs' Hand Crushed By A Mallet, and the explosive energy of Big Rig by Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, a band who named themselves after my 1997 campaign slogan. This tapestry of tracks promises to be the backdrop to every choke slam and moonsault you'll execute in the digital ring! Here's the full list:

Post Malone – Chemical

Post Malone – Laugh It Off

100 gecs – Hand Crushed By A Mallet

Busta Rhymes – Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Can See

Colter Wall – Motorcycle

Grimes – Genesis

Militarie Gun – Do It Faster

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs – Big Rig

Speed – Not That Nice

Turnstile – Mystery

Tyler Childers – House Fire

Yeat – Bëttr 0ff

Notice how Malone put two of his own songs on the soundtrack he curated. And where do you think he learned that from, comrades? That's right, the 2006 election where I ran against myself on the ballot. Oh, how Posty and I laughed and laughed.

But hang on to your ushankas, for the man of the hour will not only tune your rebellion but join it! Post Malone is set to be immortalized in pixels and polygons, adding his digital doppelgänger to the roster of wrestling royalty where he'll stand, or perhaps stagger depending on the beating, ready to be controlled by eager fans. Posty, as a playable character, will be part of a DLC pack – the capitalist cherry on top of this bodyslam sundae.

Now, let's talk editions, comrades. The WWE 2K24 Deluxe Edition offers an advance ticket to the show, with digital and select physical availability on March 5, 2024. If you're one to marvel at the history within the squared circle, the digital-only Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition awaits you on the same early date. But for the proletariat, the Standard Edition rises like the sun on Friday, March 8, 2024, unfurling its flag on widespread platforms.

For the uninitiated, you must venture to the game's sitio official, follow the echoes of the ring on social media platforms like Facebook, and subscribe to the visual chronicles on YouTube. Remember, my friends, to seize the DLC; one must possess the base game – it's the lock to your key of wrestling glory. Comrades, as sure as Post Malone and I have matching tattoos on our ankles (his a hammer, mine a sickle), WWE 2k24 is sure to be the best entry in the series yet!

Down with capitalistic paywalls, up with the thrill of the fight! Rest assured, the required online accounts are a mere formality for fighter and fan alike. Alas, if geography is your cage, fret not – a worldwide web of money-hungry retailers shall provide sanctuary to many a gaming gladiator seeking the Deluxe Edition.

So raise your fists, your controllers, and your spirits, comrades! Ready your ring entrance, choose your soundtrack, and let the power of Post Malone guide your journey to gaming and grappling glory. I, El Presidente, shall be preparing my own underground bunker competition, where heroes and villains alike come to grapple in the name of solidarity and socialism. Until next time, keep watching the skies… or in this case, the screens, and always – always – keep it tuned to Bleeding Cool for more imperial insights from your favorite authoritarian hero, El Presidente! ¡Hasta la victoria siempre!

