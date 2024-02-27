Posted in: Comics, TV | Tagged: newlitg, Shane Gillis, snl

Saturday Night Live's Shane Gillis- The Daily LITG 27th February 2024

Saturday Night Live's Shane Gillis topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about stuff

Article Summary Shane Gillis storms to the top of Bleeding Cool's daily traffic.

Get your fill of comics, games, TV, and more with Daily LITG.

Catch up on yesterday's popular stories including SNL sketches and comics news.

Sign up to receive the Daily LITG roundup straight to your email.

Saturday Night Live's Shane Gillis topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Saturday Night Live's Shane Gillis tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Walking Dead: Dead City Teaser

LITG two years ago, Surprise Jodie Whittaker

LITG three years ago, Joss Whedon to WandaVision

LITG four years ago – we were still talking 5G

And everyone kept reacting to Dan DiDio's departure – including Dan.

LITG five years ago – DCU was up in the air

And Dan DiDio brought Walmart into comic stores

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Andy Kubert, artist on Batman, Superman, X-Men.

artist on Batman, Superman, X-Men. Jeff Smith , creator of Bone

, creator of Bone Lisa Patrick, Marvel editor

Marvel editor Joey Esposito, creator of Captain Ultimate

creator of Captain Ultimate Bill Cunningham, comic book restorer

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Shane Gillis Shane Gillis Shane Gillis Shane Gillis Shane Gillis

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!