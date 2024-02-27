Posted in: Comics, TV | Tagged: , ,

Saturday Night Live's Shane Gillis- The Daily LITG 27th February 2024

Saturday Night Live's Shane Gillis topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool

Saturday Night Live's Shane Gillis topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Saturday Night Live's Shane Gillis- The Daily LITG 27th February 2024

Saturday Night Live's Shane Gillis tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. SNL, Shane Gillis Left Us Wondering Why This Show Even Had to Happen
  2. The Big Change Todd McFarlane Made To The Spawn-Verse With Spawn #350
  3. AEW Collision: Bryan Danielson Twists Knife in Triple H's Back
  4. What Has ComicsPro Ever Done For Us?
  5. McFarlane Debuts 30th Anniversary Wakanda Forever Spawn #311 Figure
  6. A Day Of Two Flashes Tomorrow From DC Comics (Spoilers)
  7. Marvel Comics Commits To The $3.99 Price Point
  8. Doctor Omega, The Inspiration Behind Doctor Who Gets His Own Comic
  9. Star Trek: Enterprise: Trinneer Talks Trip: "He's Dead, Get Over It" 
  10. SNL Cut for Time Sketch: LiMu Emu and Doug Go "Training Day" (VIDEO)

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Walking Dead: Dead City Teaser

walking dead
Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee – The Walking Dead: Dead City _ Season 1 – Photo Credit: Peter Kramer/AMC
  1. The Walking Dead: Dead City Teaser Previews "A Whole New World"
  2. A Better Look At Marvel's New Costume Design For The Black Panther
  3. Yellowjackets Releases Disturbing Season 2 Antler Queen Key Art
  4. SNL: Woody Harrelson Wraps Rambling Monologue on Anti-Vaxxer Note
  5. X-Men '97: Promising Premiere Update Nearly Flew Under Our Radar
  6. Always Sunny: Too Early to Already Have a Favorite Season 16 Episode?
  7. ComicsPRO: Garth Ennis, JMS, Ed Brisson, Mark Russell Talk AWA
  8. Jack Black: The DCU Superman That James Gunn Needs & Deserves (Video) 
  9. Ray Buffer Charged Over Golden Age Comics Theft Allegations
  10. The Expanse: Dragon Tooth Breaks Kickstarter Record, Hits A Million
  11. The Biggest Change Lazarus Planet Will Make To DC Comics? (Spoilers)
  12. Comic Store In Your Future: Do I Sell Art or Books?
  13. When Peter Parker Married Gwen Stacy In Mexican Spider-Man Comics
  14. ComicsPRO: Jeff McComsey's Mother Russia Defects from Alterna to CEX
  15. Watch The Zenescope Video Presentation to ComicsPRO
  16. Black Panther's New Costume in The Daily LITG, 26th February 2023

LITG two years ago, Surprise Jodie Whittaker

Jodie Whittaker & Mandip Gill Doctor Who Panel at LSCC

  1. Jodie Whittaker Just Photobombed Doctor Who Cosplayers At LSCC
  2. GI Joe 40th Anniversary Livestream Reveals New Classified Figures
  3. Star Trek: John de Lancie Discusses Q Differences From TNG to Picard
  4. Marvel Comics Confirms New Iron Cat Series, With Felicia Hardy
  5. New Making Of Jurassic World: The Legacy Of Isla Nublar Video Released
  6. 5 HQ Images from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  7. Grant Morrison Says The Nicest Thing About Mark Millar In Ages
  8. First Look Inside Batman #125 by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jiménez
  9. Endgame: Morena Baccarin on Joss Whedon Wanting Her for Maria Hill
  10. Belen Ortega Teases Return Of Tim Drake And Bernard Dowd Together
  11. Radiant Black Spins Off New Series The Dead Lucky from Image in 2022
  12. Rodney Barnes, Georges Jeanty Adapt Star Wars: Mandalorian For Marvel
  13. London Spring Comic Con Ho! The Daily LITG, 26th of February 2022

LITG three years ago, Joss Whedon to WandaVision

whedon
LITG: WarnerMedia

  1. Joss Whedon Report Offers Insight Into Carpenter, Trachtenberg Claims
  2. WandaVision SPOILERS Push John Byrne West Coast Avengers on eBay
  3. Ron Moore: Outlander S07/Spinoff News; Battlestar Galactica No Reboot
  4. Damian Wayne – Born To The Purple In Infinite Frontier?
  5. Wonder Woman on Dr Manhattan – or Dan DiDio? Infinite Frontier #0
  6. 17 Marvel Comics That Jumped In Price on eBay Thanks To WandaVision
  7. DC Announces Milestone Comics Creative Teams And Schedule
  8. DC Multiverse Superman Vs Devastator McFarlane Toys 2-Pack Arrives
  9. Chappelle's Show: Eddie Murphy Reflects Basketball Game vs Prince
  10. TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Articuno Pokémon Cards
  11. DC Announces Milestone Comics Creative Teams And Schedule
  12. Chariot: AWA Studios Previews Variant Covers for New Series
  13. Ha Ha, Harley And Hollow Heart – Thank FOC It's Friday 26th February
  14. Deadpool: Black, White & Blood Begins In August 2021
  15. Wonder Woman on Dr Manhattan – or Dan DiDio? Infinite Frontier #0
  16. Static by Vita Ayala, Chris Cross, Nikolas Draper-Ivey – DC/Milestone
  17. DC Publish Fortnite/Batman Comic With Unlock Codes, New Harley Quinn
  18. Thomas King Adapts Borders as Graphic Novel With Natasha Donovan
  19. Kev F Sutherland Runs Free Comic Art Masterclasses On Wednesday
  20. Last Ronin, High Republic, Friend Of The Devil Top Advance Reorders
  21. Preview: Steve McNiven Art from Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters
  22. John Byrne Gets His Credit In WandaVision – As Does Jim Shooter

LITG four years ago – we were still talking 5G

And everyone kept reacting to Dan DiDio's departure – including Dan.

  1. "What Is DC Comics' 5G?" The Story So Far…
  2. Brian Hibbs on Hell Arisen #3 – "None Of You Bought Copies Of #1 Or #2 From The Shelf"
  3. Connor Kent Meets Superman – and Superboy Prime (Spoilers)
  4. "Heels": Stephen Amell Workout Update – "Arrow" Salmon Ladder Thief?
  5. New Ancient Star Wars Lightsabers are Coming Soon from Hasbro
  6. Today's Hell Arisen #3, Selling Multiple Copies for $40 to $50, Thanks to Punchline (Spoilers)
  7. Welcome To Leviathan Country (Leviathan Dawn #1 Spoilers)
  8. The Crucible in Tomorrow's X-Men #7 Doesn't Undo Genoshan Genocide… But It Does Undo [SPOILER]
  9. What Tomorrow's X-Books Tell Us About the Sex Lives of Cyclops, Wolverine, and Marvel Girl [SPOILERS]
  10. Why Can't The X-Men Sleep At Night? (X-Men #7, Giant-Sized X-Men #1, New Mutants #8, X-Force #8, X-Men/Fantastic Four #2 Spoilers)

LITG five years ago – DCU was up in the air

And Dan DiDio brought Walmart into comic stores

  1. Lucifer Season 4: Ella is Heading Down a Dark Path
  2. Did 'Gotham' Already Introduce A New Bat-Family Member? [THEORY]
  3. The State of CW's DCU [Part 1]: Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, Black Lightning
  4. All of Funko's ECCC 2019 Exclusives in One Place
  5. The Reading Difference Between Digital and Print in Nightwing #57

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Andy Kubert, artist on Batman, Superman, X-Men.
  • Jeff Smith, creator of Bone
  • Lisa Patrick, Marvel editor
  • Joey Esposito, creator of Captain Ultimate
  • Bill Cunningham, comic book restorer

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


