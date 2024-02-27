Posted in: Comics, TV | Tagged: newlitg, Shane Gillis, snl
Saturday Night Live's Shane Gillis- The Daily LITG 27th February 2024
Saturday Night Live's Shane Gillis topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about stuff
Saturday Night Live's Shane Gillis topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
Saturday Night Live's Shane Gillis tops the ten most popular stories yesterday
- SNL, Shane Gillis Left Us Wondering Why This Show Even Had to Happen
- The Big Change Todd McFarlane Made To The Spawn-Verse With Spawn #350
- AEW Collision: Bryan Danielson Twists Knife in Triple H's Back
- What Has ComicsPro Ever Done For Us?
- McFarlane Debuts 30th Anniversary Wakanda Forever Spawn #311 Figure
- A Day Of Two Flashes Tomorrow From DC Comics (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics Commits To The $3.99 Price Point
- Doctor Omega, The Inspiration Behind Doctor Who Gets His Own Comic
- Star Trek: Enterprise: Trinneer Talks Trip: "He's Dead, Get Over It"
- SNL Cut for Time Sketch: LiMu Emu and Doug Go "Training Day" (VIDEO)
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- Rogue And Kate Pryde Will Each Lead The New X-Men Teams This Summer
- Will Batman #150 Reveal He Is Bruce Wayne To The World? (Spoilers)
- "The Sure Thing" and Other Tales in Dear Lonely Hearts, Up for Auction
- Amanda Waller, Peacemaker, Amazons And Green Arrow (Spoilers)
- Addiction and Romance in Youthful Hearts #1, Up for Auction
- Deliver Us From Evil in Blood Moon's May 2024 Solicits
- Tim Sale & Sarah Byam's Billi 99 Now Coloured by José Villarrubia
- PrintWatch: Last Ronin II, Twilight, Spider-Verse & Beneath The Trees
- Marvel Comics Commitment to $3.99- The Daily LITG 26th February 2024
- After ComicsPro, Mezo Launches in A Wave Blue World May 2024 Solicits
LITG one year ago, Walking Dead: Dead City Teaser
- The Walking Dead: Dead City Teaser Previews "A Whole New World"
- A Better Look At Marvel's New Costume Design For The Black Panther
- Yellowjackets Releases Disturbing Season 2 Antler Queen Key Art
- SNL: Woody Harrelson Wraps Rambling Monologue on Anti-Vaxxer Note
- X-Men '97: Promising Premiere Update Nearly Flew Under Our Radar
- Always Sunny: Too Early to Already Have a Favorite Season 16 Episode?
- ComicsPRO: Garth Ennis, JMS, Ed Brisson, Mark Russell Talk AWA
- Jack Black: The DCU Superman That James Gunn Needs & Deserves (Video)
- Ray Buffer Charged Over Golden Age Comics Theft Allegations
- The Expanse: Dragon Tooth Breaks Kickstarter Record, Hits A Million
- The Biggest Change Lazarus Planet Will Make To DC Comics? (Spoilers)
- Comic Store In Your Future: Do I Sell Art or Books?
- When Peter Parker Married Gwen Stacy In Mexican Spider-Man Comics
- ComicsPRO: Jeff McComsey's Mother Russia Defects from Alterna to CEX
- Watch The Zenescope Video Presentation to ComicsPRO
- Black Panther's New Costume in The Daily LITG, 26th February 2023
LITG two years ago, Surprise Jodie Whittaker
- Jodie Whittaker Just Photobombed Doctor Who Cosplayers At LSCC
- GI Joe 40th Anniversary Livestream Reveals New Classified Figures
- Star Trek: John de Lancie Discusses Q Differences From TNG to Picard
- Marvel Comics Confirms New Iron Cat Series, With Felicia Hardy
- New Making Of Jurassic World: The Legacy Of Isla Nublar Video Released
- 5 HQ Images from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Grant Morrison Says The Nicest Thing About Mark Millar In Ages
- First Look Inside Batman #125 by Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jiménez
- Endgame: Morena Baccarin on Joss Whedon Wanting Her for Maria Hill
- Belen Ortega Teases Return Of Tim Drake And Bernard Dowd Together
- Radiant Black Spins Off New Series The Dead Lucky from Image in 2022
- Rodney Barnes, Georges Jeanty Adapt Star Wars: Mandalorian For Marvel
- London Spring Comic Con Ho! The Daily LITG, 26th of February 2022
LITG three years ago, Joss Whedon to WandaVision
- Joss Whedon Report Offers Insight Into Carpenter, Trachtenberg Claims
- WandaVision SPOILERS Push John Byrne West Coast Avengers on eBay
- Ron Moore: Outlander S07/Spinoff News; Battlestar Galactica No Reboot
- Damian Wayne – Born To The Purple In Infinite Frontier?
- Wonder Woman on Dr Manhattan – or Dan DiDio? Infinite Frontier #0
- 17 Marvel Comics That Jumped In Price on eBay Thanks To WandaVision
- DC Announces Milestone Comics Creative Teams And Schedule
- DC Multiverse Superman Vs Devastator McFarlane Toys 2-Pack Arrives
- Chappelle's Show: Eddie Murphy Reflects Basketball Game vs Prince
- TCG Spotlight: Some Of The Best Articuno Pokémon Cards
- Chariot: AWA Studios Previews Variant Covers for New Series
- Ha Ha, Harley And Hollow Heart – Thank FOC It's Friday 26th February
- Deadpool: Black, White & Blood Begins In August 2021
- Static by Vita Ayala, Chris Cross, Nikolas Draper-Ivey – DC/Milestone
- DC Publish Fortnite/Batman Comic With Unlock Codes, New Harley Quinn
- Thomas King Adapts Borders as Graphic Novel With Natasha Donovan
- Kev F Sutherland Runs Free Comic Art Masterclasses On Wednesday
- Last Ronin, High Republic, Friend Of The Devil Top Advance Reorders
- Preview: Steve McNiven Art from Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters
- John Byrne Gets His Credit In WandaVision – As Does Jim Shooter
LITG four years ago – we were still talking 5G
And everyone kept reacting to Dan DiDio's departure – including Dan.
- "What Is DC Comics' 5G?" The Story So Far…
- Brian Hibbs on Hell Arisen #3 – "None Of You Bought Copies Of #1 Or #2 From The Shelf"
- Connor Kent Meets Superman – and Superboy Prime (Spoilers)
- "Heels": Stephen Amell Workout Update – "Arrow" Salmon Ladder Thief?
- New Ancient Star Wars Lightsabers are Coming Soon from Hasbro
- Today's Hell Arisen #3, Selling Multiple Copies for $40 to $50, Thanks to Punchline (Spoilers)
- Welcome To Leviathan Country (Leviathan Dawn #1 Spoilers)
- The Crucible in Tomorrow's X-Men #7 Doesn't Undo Genoshan Genocide… But It Does Undo [SPOILER]
- What Tomorrow's X-Books Tell Us About the Sex Lives of Cyclops, Wolverine, and Marvel Girl [SPOILERS]
- Why Can't The X-Men Sleep At Night? (X-Men #7, Giant-Sized X-Men #1, New Mutants #8, X-Force #8, X-Men/Fantastic Four #2 Spoilers)
LITG five years ago – DCU was up in the air
And Dan DiDio brought Walmart into comic stores
- Lucifer Season 4: Ella is Heading Down a Dark Path
- Did 'Gotham' Already Introduce A New Bat-Family Member? [THEORY]
- The State of CW's DCU [Part 1]: Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, Black Lightning
- All of Funko's ECCC 2019 Exclusives in One Place
- The Reading Difference Between Digital and Print in Nightwing #57
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Andy Kubert, artist on Batman, Superman, X-Men.
- Jeff Smith, creator of Bone
- Lisa Patrick, Marvel editor
- Joey Esposito, creator of Captain Ultimate
- Bill Cunningham, comic book restorer
