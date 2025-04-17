Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games, WWE | Tagged: Cody Rhodes, undertaker, wrestling

Undertaker & Cody Rhodes Added To Fortnite Icon Series

Fortnite will add two new members to the Icon Series ahead of WrestleMania 41, as The Undertaker and Cody Rhodes join the game

Undertaker features Deadman Eyes and accessories like Taker's Shovel Pickaxe.

Cody Rhodes hits Fortnite with his Outfit and special items like Cody's Cutlass Pickaxe.

Get ready for the launch on April 18, featuring WWE legends battling it out in-game.

Epic Games revealed a couple of new additions to the Fortnite Icon Series headed into WrestleMania 41, as Cody Rhodes and The Undertaker join their ranks. If you're not already aware, the Icon Series is basically for celebrity skins for people to buy and add to their profile for those who are not part of any kind of seasonal content. Each one comes with their one special look, as well as accessories and emotes that match the character they have added. Which is perfect for all kinds of WWE superstars both past and present, and makes you wonder why there aren't more wrestlers in there. The two will join other WWE stars such as John Cena, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair, who are also a part of the series. We have more details about both of them below, as well as a trailer above hyping it up, as both will be added to the game on April 18.

Cody Rhodes & The Undertaker Join Fortnite

Just in time for the "Showcase of the Immortals," WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will come to Fortnite's Icon Series! Players will be able to take The Undertaker and Rhodes aboard their Locker when their Outfits and accessories launch in the Shop on April 18th at 8 PM ET.

The Undertaker

Available with two alternative styles – Ring Gear and Entrance Gear – the Undertaker Outfit comes equipped with Deadman Eyes, which can be toggled on and off during play. Players can complement his Outfit styles with Taker's Shovel Pickaxe, The Urn Back Bling, and "Urn'd Respect" Emote.

Cody Rhodes

Ahead of his highly anticipated match with John Cena at WrestleMania 41, "The American Nightmare" launches in Shop with the Cody Rhodes Outfit, Cody's Cutlass Pickaxe, the Nightmare Mantle Back Bling and "WOOOAAHH!" Emote.

