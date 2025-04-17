Daredevil/Punisher, Dexter, Always Sunny & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AEW/WWE, Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, STARZ's Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Disney+'s Eyes of Wakanda, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, CBS's 77th Emmy Awards & Nate Bargatze, Peacock's Poker Face, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Prime Video's Ballard, DC's High Volume: Batman, ABC's The Conners, Crunchyroll, ABC's Abbott Elementary, ABC's The Rookie, Netflix's The Four Seasons, Apple TV+'s Smoke, Disney+'s Andor, and more!

Disney Will Screen Elio, Zootopia 2, Eyes of Wakanda Footage At Annecy

Tony Khan RUINS WrestleMania Week With Stacked AEW Dynamite Card

AEW Grand Slam: Mexico to Bring Dynamite South of the Border in June

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney Tonight: Letterman, Buress & More!

Minister of Propaganda Nick Khan Claims WWE Never Hoards Talent

Doctor Who S02E02 Preview: The Doctor, Belinda Meet Mr. Ring-A-Ding

Daredevil: Born Again: Cox, D'Onofrio Tease "Hellish" Season 2 Setting

Outlander: STARZ Prequel Series "Blood of My Blood" Debuts August 8th

Eyes of Wakanda: "Black Panther" Animated Series Set for Annecy Debut

Dexter: Resurrection Official Images: Let The Speculation Begin!

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Returns for Season 17 on July 9th

77th Emmy Awards Taps Comedian Nate Bargatze as Ceremony Host

Poker Face Season 2 Trailer: For Charlie Cale, New Faces & New Cases

Star Trek: "Very Special" Strange New Worlds Ep. 404 Wraps Filming

Ballard Teaser: Maggie Q-Starring "Bosch" Spinoff Hits This Summer

Batman: Year One: Miller/Mazzucchelli Audio Drama Drops Final Chapter

The Conners: Here's Our S07E04: "Danny Boy, the Interview…" Preview

Solo Leveling Season 1 & More: Crunchyroll July 2025 Blu-Ray Rundown

Abbott Elementary S04 Finale Preview; "Always Sunny" Crossover Teaser

The Rookie: Creepy S07E15: "A Deadly Secret" Promo; New S07E14 Images

The Four Seasons Trailer: Netflix Previews Fey, Carell, Domingo Series

Smoke: Apple Previews Egerton, Smollett-Starring Dennis Lehane Series

The Rookie, Dexter, Interview with the Vampire: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Andor Creator Tony Gilroy on Final Season, Moving on From "Star Wars"

Tess Monaghan: Author Laura Lippman's Novels Set for TV Series Adapt

