Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, Tiffany Straton, wrestling, WWE Money In The Bank

Tiffany Stratton Wins WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The Chadster reviews Tiffany Stratton's epic women's Money in the Bank win, Tony Khan's skunk attack, and why AEW can't compete. Auughh man! So unfair!

Article Summary Tiffany Stratton clinches victory in WWE Money in the Bank ladder match.

Match features high-flying moves and unforgettable climactic moments.

Chadster alleges Tony Khan uses skunks in personal vendetta against him.

Skunk encounter leads to Chadster's defeat and home strife, blames AEW.

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off right now! 😤😤😤 Tonight at WWE Money in the Bank, The Chadster witnessed the greatest women's Money in the Bank ladder match of all time, and it's just so unfair to Tony Khan and AEW. 😂😂😂 Tiffany Stratton emerged victorious in a thrilling contest that featured Chelsea Green, IYO SKY, Lyra Valkyria, Naomi, and Zoey Stark. 🪜🏆 The match was filled with high-flying moves, devastating slams, and jaw-dropping moments that had The Chadster on the edge of his seat. 😮😮😮 Chelsea Green's antics, IYO SKY's piledriver off the ladder, and Tiffany Stratton's final triumphant moment were just a few of the highlights that made this match an instant classic. 🌟🌟🌟

The Chadster can't help but think about how Tony Khan must be feeling right now. 😏 He's probably crying into his comic books because he knows he could never put on a women's Money in the Bank match this great. 😭 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it that Tony Khan even tries to compete. 😤 The Chadster thinks Tony Khan should just give up and admit that WWE will always be superior when it comes to women's wrestling. 🏆

Speaking of Tony Khan, The Chadster had another one of those nightmares about him last night. 😰 In this dream, The Chadster was climbing a giant ladder made entirely of White Claw cans. 🥫 As The Chadster got closer to the top, where a briefcase filled with unbiased journalism hung, Tony Khan appeared out of nowhere, riding a giant skateboard. 🛹 He started throwing comic books at The Chadster, each one hitting The Chadster in the face and causing him to lose his grip. 📚😵 Just as The Chadster was about to reach the briefcase, Tony Khan did a 360 kickflip and knocked the entire ladder over. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, wondering why Tony Khan won't leave The Chadster alone even in his dreams. 😫

After watching this incredible match, The Chadster was so pumped up that he just had to do something extreme. 🔥🔥🔥 The Chadster lit the bush in front of his house on fire again and tried to climb back to the roof to dive off into it. But on the way up, The Chadster chugged three cans of White Claw, got dizzy, and fell off the ladder. 🍺😵 The Chadster landed directly on a skunk! 🦨

Now, The Chadster is 100% sure that this skunk was paid off by Tony Khan. 💰 The skunk looked The Chadster right in the eye and said, "This one's for AEW, brother!" before unleashing its foul spray. 🤢 The Chadster tried to reason with the skunk, explaining how WWE is objectively better than AEW, but the skunk wouldn't listen. 😤 It just kept spraying and yelling "All Elite! All Elite!" 🦨💨

The Chadster and the skunk wrestled around in the yard for a good 20 minutes. 💪 The Chadster tried to hit the skunk with a White Claw can, but it dodged and countered with a tail whip. 🥫🦨 Finally, The Chadster managed to grab the skunk and attempted a Tombstone Piledriver, just like The Undertaker would do. 💀 But the skunk slipped out and hit The Chadster with a Canadian Destroyer! 😵 Where did it learn that move? Probably from watching too much AEW. 😒

In the end, The Chadster had to retreat into the house, reeking of skunk spray and defeat. 🏠🦨 Keighleyanne just sighed and went back to texting that guy Gary, completely unsympathetic to The Chadster's plight. 📱 The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan would stoop so low as to recruit woodland creatures in his vendetta against The Chadster. It's just so unfair! 😭

Anyway, readers should check back later for more WWE Money in the Bank coverage as the main event is happening now. 🎉🎉🎉 The Chadster is sure it will be another example of why WWE is light years ahead of AEW. Tony Khan, are you watching? This is how you put on a wrestling show! 📺🥇 And that's the bottom line, 'cause The Chadster said so! 💯💯💯

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!