Titans, Frasier, Doctor Who, HOTD, Crown & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Memories consume/Like opening the wound/I'm picking me apart again/You all assume/I'm safe here in my room/Unless I try to start again/I don't want to be the one/The battles always choose/'Cause inside, I realize/That I'm the one confused/I don't know what's worth fighting for/Or why I have to scream/I don't know why I instigate/And say what I don't mean/I don't know how I got this way/I know it's not alright/So, I'm breaking the habit/I'm breaking the habit tonight… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With respect to Linkin Park for "Breaking the Habit" as our opening "long-distance dedication," welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes HBO's House of the Dragon creative team teasing a "different side" to Daemon, Kelsey Grammer addressing how the Frasier revival will address John Mahoney's absence, Judi Dench calling out Netflix's The Crown, HBO Max's Titans dropping a Season 4 trailer filled with bloody mayhem, HBO's Parasite series losing Tilda Swinton, and The Powerpuff Girls creator Craig McCracken offering an update on the reboot pilot, and BBC's Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker addressing the "rage" she received when she was cast as the first female Doctor.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Titans, Frasier, Doctor Who, HOTD, The Crown & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, Disney+'s Andor, FOX's Bob's Burgers/The Simpsons, USA Network's WWE NXT, Peacock's Bupkis, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, FX's AHS: NYC, Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest, AEW/Ace Steel, Apple TV+'s Echo 3, Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and more! Now here's a look at your BCTV Daily Dispatch for Thursday, October 20, 2022:

Slow Horses Returns This December; Apple TV+ Drops Season 2 Trailer

Andor Star Diego Luna, Showrunner Tony Gilroy Recap Episodes 4-6

House of the Dragon Season 1 Finale Showing "Different Side" of Daemon

Frasier: Kelsey Grammer Confirms Revival Series Honoring John Mahoney

Bob's Burgers: Linda Belcher Joins Simpsons Treehouse Of Horror XXXIII

The Main Roster Invades Ahead Of Halloween Havoc On The 10/18 NXT

Judi Dench Urges Netflix Disclaimer on "Cruelly Unjust" The Crown

Bupkis: Charlie Day, Kenan Thompson & More Confirmed to Guest Star

Parasite: Tilda Swinton No Longer Attached to HBO, Bong Joon Ho Series

Criminal Minds: Evolution Key Art Poster Highlights UnSub Elias Voit

Titans Season 4 Trailer: Bloody Mayhem, Luthor Family Reunion & More

Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker on "Rage" Received Over Woman Being Cast

Billie Lourd Offers AHS: NYC Fans Something Better Than A Trailer

Wednesday Featurette Offers Deep Dive Into The Mind of Tim Burton

Mythic Quest Season 3 Preview: David's Not Loving His New Hire

The Powerpuff Girls Creator Offers Reboot Pilot Development Update

Ace Steel Reportedly Released by AEW Following "Brawl Out" Incident

Echo 3: Apple TV+ Shares Action-Packed Trailer for Luke Evans Series

She-Hulk Considered Mark Ruffalo/Edward Norton Hulk Swap: Kat Coiro

Adam Page Diagnosed with Concussion and Released from Hospital

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Goes "Spinal Tap": Anson Mount

