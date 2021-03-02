Titans Season 3 Location-Scouting Looks Are Heavy on Dark & Creepy

After a build-up to yet another amazing costume-reveal (this time, for Damaris Lewis's Blackfire) as well as a look at Savannah Welch (Six) going through training for her role as Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon (aka Oracle?), we're back to checking in with HBO Max's Titans director of photography Boris Mojsovski via Instagram to see how production is flowing. And from the looks of things, it's flowed all the way to the next pair of episodes. In the post below, Mojsovski mentions that he's out with director Larnell Stovall scouting locations for the next two episodes. Our two biggest takeaways? First, that the locations he posted look like a cross between a horror movie and an old nuclear reactor thriller- like something from AHS: Asylum crossed with the control room in The China Syndrome. We mean those comparisons as high praise, by the way. Second, that would put production around Episodes 9/10/11 since Stovall is directing Episode 10 (written by Melissa Brides).

Here's a look at Mojsovski's post from earlier today, followed by a look at some of the narrative themes set to be addressed over the course of the third season:

This season, executive producer Greg Walker wants to dig into the backstory on how Donna Troy (Conor Leslie) returns from the land of the dearly departed this season, and what that means in regards to an afterlife and spiritual connections. "It's true, but there are ways we can kinda skirt some of the normal life and death rules for those of us that are kinda more human bound. We've got some exciting opportunities and stories ahead for Donna Troy and Rachel, and the whole underworld we've made. We'll go into what it's like as a transition stage," teased Walker. As for how Donna could potentially return, Walker offered a response that fans on social media have been hinting about for months. "DC Comics loves the Lazarus Pit," Walker teased. "I have no comment about that." As for the impact her electrocution will have on her life moving forward, Walker says that aspect of her story that they will "absolutely explore.

Walker also wants fans of Starfire to know that they're be learning much more about the favorite this season. With Damaris Lewis's Blackfire being upped to a series regular, Walker says viewers will learn more about their home planet of Tamaran and their time there: "We're planning a big season for Kory this year. The arrival of her sister/nemesis Blackfire launches Kory down a path where she uncovers both secrets about her past and clues to her destiny… all of which will lead to her true calling as Starfire. Plus, we have a few other surprises in store for hardcore Starfire fans this season."

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Richard "Dick" Grayson / Nightwing), Anna Diop (Koriand'r / Kory Anders / Starfire), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth / Raven), Ryan Potter (Garfield "Gar" Logan / Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger / Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall / Hawk), Curran Walters (Jason Todd / Red Hood), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy / Wonder Girl), Joshua Orpin (Conner aka Superboy), Savannah Welch (Gotham City Police Commissioner Barbara Gordon), and Jay Lycurgo (Tim Drake aka Robin). Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions produce, in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, and Sarah Schechter are the executive producers.