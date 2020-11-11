Tony Khan Promises Surprises, Power Shift at AEW Dynamite Tonight

Tonight's AEW Dynamite could end up being an important one if AEW President Tony Khan is to be believed. Khan took to Twitter to announce that tonight's episode of Dynamite will feature a shift in the "balance of power" of wrestling. "Tonight, we have a great lineup for #AEWDynamite Live on TNT at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT!" Khan tweeted. "For the rest of 2020, #AEW will keep delivering great matches on Wednesday Nights + there are massive surprises ahead! Please join us on TNT tonight; the balance of power in wrestling will shift tonight."

It's unclear what Khan's tweet could refer to. One possibility is that Khan's statement could refer to the storyline where MJF will join the Inner Circle thanks to defeating Chris Jericho at AEW's Full Gear PPV. However, Khan's promise of "massive surprises ahead" would lead one to believe we could be seeing some new additions to the AEW roster as well or something else that wouldn't be a natural evolution of the storylines we already know about.

Here's what we do know is happening on Dynamite tonight: Matt Sydal will face Brian Cage in a match. MJF will be inducted into the Inner Circle. Kenny Omega will talk about being the number one contender for the AEW World Championship. Tay Conti will face Red Velvet in a match. Cody Rhodes will address losing the TNT Championship to Darby Allin. Rey Fenix and Penta will face each other once again. Scorpio Sky will get his hands on Shawn Spears. New AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks will speak. Jon Moxley will speak. And the Natural Nightmares will take on The Butcher and The Blade in a bunkhouse match. Dynamite airs on TNT at 8 PM eastern time and internationally on Fite TV.