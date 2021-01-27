Trey Miguel Returns to Impact as Main Event Mystery Partner

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from… my house! Even your El president needs to go home sometimes, comrades. I can't always be reporting from some ridiculous location. Haw haw haw haw! The news your El Presidente has for you today regards Trey Miguel, formerly of the Rascalz.

Trey Miguel made his re-debut on Impact Wrestling this week, just two months after leaving with his former partners, The Rascalz. Miguel appeared as the mystery partner of Impact World Champion Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and Tommy Dreamer in a main event 8-man tag team match against Moose, Chris Bey, Sami Callihan, and Ken Shamrock. Miguel was rocking new theme music, a new look, and a more serious attitude.

While Miguel left Impact with the rest of the Rascalz in November, he wasn't with Dezmond Xavier and Zachary Wentz when they were signed to NXT in December. For Miguel, that may have been the right choice. Though Dez and Wentz have been promoted as part of the Dusty Rhodes Classic tag team tournament on NXT, they were also repackaged with new names and a "happy to be here" gimmick to replace the Rascalz' stoner one.

In Impact, on the other hand, The Rascalz were featured prominently, not just for their in-ring skills, but for their personalities in numerous backstage segments. Trey was also involved in some ridiculous soap opera angles involving his mother on Impact over the last couple years. While the pay and exposure will never match WWE, Impact is a place where Miguel could eventually become world champion, which seems less likely in WWE. See: Miguel's tag team partner tonight, Rich Swann, comrades.

So congratulations to Trey Miguel on making the same choice I would have made. Until next time, my friends: socialism or death.