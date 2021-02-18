Tully Blanchard to Return to the Ring for Match on AEW Dynamite

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you some follow-up news after last night's glorious episode of AEW Dynamite! With the card for AEW Revolution in March shaping up, the next two weeks of Dynamite hold some exciting matchups on Dynamite and beyond. In addition to matches booked for next week's Dynamite and the week after, more matches from the first round of the United States side of the Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament will take place on YouTube next Monday.

Then, on Dynamite next week, Hangman Page faces Isiah Kassidy. Depending on who wins the first-round matches on YouTube, someone will face someone else in the Women's World Championship Eliminator Tournament semifinal. Ricky Starks and Brian Cage will take on the Varsity Blonds. And Jake Hager will face Brandon Cutler, spinning out of a brawl after the tag team championship match on Dynamite last night when Cutler tried to help the Young Bucks.

And then on March 3rd's Dynamite, Shaq and Jade Cargill will have their big match with Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. The final match of the Eliminator Tournament will happen here, with the winner earning a shot at Hikaru Shida's AEW Women's Championship. FTR and Tully Blanchard will take on Jurassic Express. Yes, Tully Blanchard is wrestling in the match. I remember Tully Blanchard, comrades! I care.

As always, your El Presidente will be with you to gloriously recap all of these events! Until next time, my friends: socialism or death!

Comrades, the capitalist pigs that control the means of production at Bleeding Cool have demanded I provide you with this paragraph of SEO keyword-rich text so that they can continue to fill their coffers with the product of the people's labor. One day, El Presidente vows, they will all die like dogs. But until that day comes, my friends, I must play their game for now.

With all the latest matches announced on Dynamite this week, the current card for AEW Revolution is headlined by the AEW World Championship Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch between champion Kenny Omega and challenger Jon Moxley. Hikaru Shida will face the winner of the Women's World Championship Eliminator tournament. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks will fight Sting and Darby Alin in a street fight. The Young Bucks will defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against Chris Jericho and MJF. Hangman Page will take on Matt Hardy in a Money Match, with the winner taking the loser's earnings for the first quarter of 2021. And Cody Rhodes, Scorpio Sky, and Penta El Zero M are the first three competitors named for the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match.