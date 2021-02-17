Updated AEW Rankings, Preview for Tonight's Episode of Dynamite

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live on this very tough day. Yes, El Presidente is finding it hard to get through the day while mourning the tragic death of conservative radio host Ru… Haw haw haw haw! Just kidding, comrades. I couldn't even keep a straight face! Today is a beautiful day, and it's about to be made even more beautiful at 8PM Eastern when AEW Dynamite airs live on TNT, or on Fite TV for international viewers or people who use a VPN.

This week, AEW once again has a stacked card on their hands, comrades. First of all, the Young Bucks will defend the tag team belts against Santana and Ortiz, and with all of the drama with the Good Brothers, not to mention the tag team focus of the Inner Circle, we might actually see Santana and Ortiz win them tonight. In other tag team action, Jon Moxley, Lance Archer, and Rey Fenix will team up to face Eddie Kingston and his crew, The Butcher and The Blade. Additionally, FTR will face the Brothers Sydal on Dynamite tonight.

But that's not all, comrades. We can also expect to see Hangman Page and Matt Hardy team up to take on The Hybrid2. Orange Cassidy will face Luther one-on-one. And Riho finally returns to AEW, facing Serena Deeb in a first round match for the Women's World Championship Eliminator tournament. Also on Dynamite tonight, Sting will call out Team Taz for rudely dragging Darby Allin around from the back of a truck.

Ahead of tonight's Dynamite, AEW has also released updated rankings. El Presidente doesn't believe in rankings, personally. Everyone ought to be ranked at the same level, for fairness sake. Socialized rankings! But until the world is a better place, check them out below, comrades! And remember, until next time, socialism or death!