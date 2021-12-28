Vince McMahon & Other Big WWE Personnel Weren't At Raw Last Night

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has always been known as the hardest working man in his company. He never takes days off and only is missing backstage at shows if he's working somewhere else. Last night at Raw though, he was noticeably absent and a number of the biggest backstage names were missing as well. In a different time and situation, this would lead one to assume they were all working on some other big WWE project, but given the company's recent struggles with COVID-19 and a large number of infected talent and personnel, maybe it's safe to assume that the company's top backstage head-honchos have now been infected as well.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Vince McMahon was indeed not present backstage at Raw last night, but maybe more concerning is that he wasn't the only one. Along with McMahon, also absent were backstage mainstays Bruce Prichard, Kevin Dunn, Michael Hayes, and Adam Pearce.

So with all of the usual big backstage names missing, who ran last night's Raw? That responsibility fell to John Laurinaitis and WWE Lead Writer Ed Koskey. They weren't totally alone running the show though and were joined by Chris Park, Shane Helms, Molly Holly, Jason Jordan, and Petey Williams in producing duties.

There's no confirmation as to why these men were missing from their usual backstage roles at Raw last night, but with the recent issues WWE has been having with a big outbreak of COVID-19 infections among talent and staff, it is indeed possible that these names were affected. Bruce Prichard in particular is noted as having missed numerous WWE shows as of late and last night's Raw was only the most recent.

So while we don't have a definite explanation here as to why they were shorthanded backstage last night at Raw, it is happening at a most unfortunate time for WWE as they head into a big new Pay Per View event, WWE Day 1, set to take place on January 1. Many of the recently missing superstars are set to compete at the event (including both major Champions) and when you combine that with the top personnel now missing, it seems like WWE is up against it going into the big show this Saturday.