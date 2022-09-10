Vinny/Angelina Hookup Could Happen on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

MTV's Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 5 Episode 24 "Dren" was, as the title implies, featured Snooki getting totally wasted. After a hard night of partying, the Meatballs and Angelina slept off their hangovers while Pauly D and Nikki arrived in San Diego with plans to celebrate Nikki's 30th birthday. Dren, for those of you who are unfamiliar, is the name the cast has given to Snooki when she gets so drunk she loses control and becomes mean, as a means of excusing and avoiding dealing with her alcoholism. To start things off, the group headed to the Lions, Tigers, and Bears animal sanctuary, which houses abused and abandoned animals, which means, for all we know, comrades, this episode may have been a Jersey Shore/Tiger King crossover! Haw haw haw haw!

Highlights of the animal sanctuary included the cast meeting a bear named "meatball," who was in the sanctuary for being a "nuisance," behavior which was described as basically like Snooki wandering around Seaside Heights. The Situation also became jealous of the bear when the cast fed it peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. For the grand finale, Deena arranged for a box filled with meat and labeled "group chat" to be torn apart by a tiger, symbolically ending the drama between the group and Angelina centered around the chat that plagued the season… at least until the next time the cast starts talking trash about her in there, which will probably be by next week's episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

Comrades, I personally thought that having a tiger tear apart a box symbolizing their tensions was a great idea. I will probably steal that idea to eliminate tensions with some of my political rivals, except, instead of writing something on the box, I will simply put my rivals in the box and let the tigers tear them apart. Such catharsis, my friends! Haw haw haw!

By the time the cast made it back to the hotel, Snooki was already pretty wasted and refused to get dressed up for Nikki's birthday dinner at a dance San Diego restaurant. As the roomies dined and celebrated Nikki's 30th birthday, Snooki continued to get wasted, wandering around the restaurant and talking to diners, falling repeatedly on the floor, trying to motorboat J-Woww, and ultimately ordering a pizza to be delivered to the restaurant.

Perhaps the most interesting development on this episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, however, was the growing, very real chance that Angelina and Vinny could actually hook up again. After all the talk of Angelina's "Staten Island WAP" this and last episode, the two were cozier than ever and chose to sit together at the restaurant where they were flirting and acting like a couple. The other roommates have been in favor of this pairing for several seasons now, and it looks like it might finally happen in… the next episode.

It also looks like most of the drama has cooled down, which means that clip of Angelina throwing a drink on Nikki that's been teased all season but hasn't happened yet will probably be some kind of joke or prank. But even if there's no more fighting, a Vinny and Angelina hookup will be more than enough to end the season on a high note. Until next time, comrades: socialism or death!