Walker, Flash, Black Lightning, Riverdale & More: CW Sets 2021 Dates

The CW is looking to put this year behind it and start off 2021 strong. What better way to do that? Well, letting people know when their favorite shows are returning is a start. What's waiting for you below is the January-February 2021 calendar, with either the season return or series debut dates for a ton of shows we've been keeping our eyeballs on. What shows? How about Two Sentence Horror Stories, Batwoman, Riverdale, Nancy Drew, Walker, Legacies, Charmed, Black Lightning, Superman & Lois, The Flash, and many more- with all of it being unleashed starting January 8 (as you'll see in the schedule below, including very cool motion teasers to mark the occasion).

FRIDAY, JANUARY 8

8:00-8:30 PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Cycle 9 Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 10

8:00-10:00 PM CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS (Two-Hour Special Event)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 12

8:00-8:30 PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM TRICKSTER (U.S. Series Premiere)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 17

8:00-9:00 PM BATWOMAN (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM TBD

MONDAY, JANUARY 18

8:00-9:00 PM ALL AMERICAN (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM TBD

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20

8:00-9:00 PM RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM NANCY DREW (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 21

8:00-9:00 PM WALKER (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM LEGACIES (Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 24

8:00-9:00 PM BATWOMAN (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM CHARMED (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8

8:00-9:00 PM ALL AMERICAN (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM BLACK LIGHTNING (Season Premiere)

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

8:00-9:00 PM THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM SUPERMAN & LOIS (Series Premiere)

