Walker, Flash, Black Lightning, Riverdale & More: CW Sets 2021 Dates

The CW is looking to put this year behind it and start off 2021 strong. What better way to do that? Well, letting people know when their favorite shows are returning is a start. What's waiting for you below is the January-February 2021 calendar, with either the season return or series debut dates for a ton of shows we've been keeping our eyeballs on. What shows? How about Two Sentence Horror Stories, Batwoman, Riverdale, Nancy Drew, Walker, Legacies, Charmed, Black Lightning, Superman & Lois, The Flash, and many more- with all of it being unleashed starting January 8 (as you'll see in the schedule below, including very cool motion teasers to mark the occasion).

FRIDAY, JANUARY 8

8:00-8:30 PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Cycle 9 Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Encore Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Season Premiere)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 10

8:00-10:00 PM CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS (Two-Hour Special Event)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 12

8:00-8:30 PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Season Premiere)

8:30-9:00 PM TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM TRICKSTER (U.S. Series Premiere)

Gotham has a new hero. Season 2 premieres Sunday, January 17 on The CW! #Batwoman pic.twitter.com/SSX9Y1s2Ai — Batwoman (@CWBatwoman) October 29, 2020

SUNDAY, JANUARY 17

8:00-9:00 PM BATWOMAN (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM TBD

Get ready for senior year. Season 3 premieres Monday, January 18 on The CW! #AllAmerican pic.twitter.com/imYTDkDE7x — All American (@CWAllAmerican) October 29, 2020

MONDAY, JANUARY 18

8:00-9:00 PM ALL AMERICAN (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM TBD

You can't escape this town. Season 5 premieres Wednesday, January 20 on The CW! #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/cNDYi2gzJ2 — Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) October 29, 2020

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20

8:00-9:00 PM RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM NANCY DREW (Season Premiere)

.@jarpad has his badge and cowboy hat ready. #Walker premieres Thursday, January 21 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/gSqix0nReD — Walker (@thecwwalker) October 29, 2020

THURSDAY, JANUARY 21

8:00-9:00 PM WALKER (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM LEGACIES (Season Premiere)

The Charmed Ones are back! Season 3 premieres Sunday, January 24 on The CW! #Charmed pic.twitter.com/TrGv5mRClE — Charmed (@cw_charmed) October 29, 2020

SUNDAY, JANUARY 24

8:00-9:00 PM BATWOMAN (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM CHARMED (Season Premiere)

Freeland needs them. #BlackLightning Season 4 premieres Monday, February 8 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/7KRL74UEUB — Black Lightning (@blacklightning) October 29, 2020

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 8

8:00-9:00 PM ALL AMERICAN (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM BLACK LIGHTNING (Season Premiere)

A new beginning. Season 7 premieres Tuesday, February 23 on The CW! #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/99rXUXQu0H — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) October 29, 2020

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

8:00-9:00 PM THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM SUPERMAN & LOIS (Series Premiere)

Ready to soar. #SupermanAndLois premieres Tuesday, February 23 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/0fLrEboMri — Superman and Lois (@cwsupermanlois) October 29, 2020