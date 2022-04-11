Walking Dead, Doctor Who, Titans, Vampire & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

You're buying this you're buying that now/You're wishing all the money in the world belonged to you/You're crucified upon you're own cross now/You're givin' money to the white men in the white limo/That kind of god is always man-made/They made him up then wrote a book to keep you on your knees/They get their theories from the same place/Then build a church if there's some money left/From lying on the beach/They're selling Jesus again/They're selling Jesus again/They want your soul and your money your blood and your votes/They're selling Jesus again/Selling love to you – selling… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much respect to Skunk Anansie for "Selling Jesus" (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news, opinions & commentary for this morning includes looks at AMC's Better Call Saul, BBC's Doctor Who, Chris Rock teasing more info on the Will Smith/Oscars slap, HBO Max's Titans, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, and tons more! And then we wrap things up with a look at our reviews- this time around, that includes AMC's The Walking Dead, STARZ's Shining Vale, and Crunchyroll's SPY x FAMILY.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Monday, April 11, 2022:

Interview with the Vampire: AMC Releases Teaser for Anne Rice Adapt

The Mandalorian: Esposito Sees Season 3 Hitting "Sometime This Summer"

Stranger Things: Duffer Bros See Season 4 as "Game of Thrones" Big

Titans S04: Morgan Shares Creepy Sebastian Sanger Fashion Statement

Chris Rock Teases More on Will Smith Slap; "Got My Hearing Back"

Riverdale S06 Update: Sabrina, American Psycho & S06E09/E10 Previews

Three Busy Debras S02 Trailer Showers Us with Uber Debra Greatness

My Dress-Up Darling: Refreshing Anime Still Can't Shake Our Concerns

Is Moon Knight a Hero? Isaac, Hawke & Calamawy Answer Fans' Questions

The Rookie S04E18 Preview: Wedding Bells, Train Robberies & More

Anthony Padilla Is The Best Interviewer Working Today & Here's Why

Farts Are Pure Comedy Gold: Key & Peele, Rick And Morty & More

Yellowjackets Cast & Creators Discuss Celebrating "F***ed Up Women"

Doctor Who: Here's What's REALLY Wrong with Chris Chibnall's Run

Only Murders In The Building Cast, Creator on Scripts vs Ad-Libbing

Better Call Saul S06: Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul Returns Confirmed

Here's a rundown of our reviews from the past 24-hours, including AMC's The Walking Dead, STARZ's Shining Vale, and Crunchyroll's SPY x FAMILY:

The Walking Dead S11E16 Review: So You Say You Want A Revolution?

Shining Vale Season 1 E07 Review: A Party Only The Phelps Can Throw

SPY x FAMILY S01E01 A Welcome Addition to Our Anime Family: Review

