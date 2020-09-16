WandaVision: Disney+ 2020 Promo Still Has Marvel Series on Schedule

This is turning into a pretty active week for Disney+, starting with the release of the first official trailer for the second season of live-action "Star Wars" series The Mandalorian. Then came word that the Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie-starring The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was back in front of the cameras (with some familiar faces along for the ride). Ewan McGregor even had some optimistic things to say about the upcoming Obi-Wan series (when he's not leaping over action figures… long story). But what about WandaVision?

In July, series star Kat Dennings (Dollface) was asked if the series would make its end-of-the-year premiere window. "If anyone can release something in the middle of a pandemic, it's them [Marvel]," explained Dennings before clarifying that she didn't know anything definite but that they had "filmed a lot" before production was shuttered (co-star Kathryn Hahn was quoted as saying that there was a "little bit left to do" filming-wise a month earlier). Flash ahead to today, with Disney+ releasing a new "Coming Soon 2020" promo trailer that still has WandaVision premiering before the end of the year. Wishful thinking? Further along than they're reporting? Would the streaming service be willing to flip-flop with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and have WandaVision air first? Considering how the series is meant to be a lead-in to the next Dr. Strange movie, making the move wouldn't be too far-fetched.

Let's not forget about the Jeremy Renner-starring Hawkeye, which recently tapped Troop Zero directors Amber Finlayson (Bert) and Katie Ellwood (Bertie), and Saturday Night Live director Rhys Thomas (Staten Island Summer, Comrade Detective, and John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch) to helm a block of episodes. Next year also sees the animated anthology series What If…? as well as the Tom Hiddleston-starring series, Loki.