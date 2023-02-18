Want to Buy WWE? Then You'll Need to Start With About $9 Billion For the low price of just about $9 Billion, according to a new report, you could buy the WWE from Vince McMahon. Any takers?

Vince McMahon has named his price for a potential buyer for WWE, according to a report from Bloomberg, and it's higher than the company's current market value. According to Bloomberg, McMahon wants a buyer to pay $9 Billion for the wrestling company, much of which would go to McMahon himself due to his large share of stock. Though the article contains no official comment from anyone in WWE, it claims that WWE has already received offers for the sale.

McMahon was forced to retire last year over sexual misconduct accusations and investigations into hush money payments to the accusers, but he returned with a vengeance to kick off 2023, using his majority stockholder voting power to elect himself Chairman, effectively oust his detractors and initiate a sale of the company. McMahon has since been sued in multiple lawsuits on behalf of stockholders, but it hasn't loosened his new grip on power. McMahon has even reportedly made another multi-million dollar settlement with a longtime accuser since returning to power, with little or no impact on his resolve or the willingness of the company's remaining board members and executive team to follow his leadership.

Likely potential buyers named by Bloomberg include the usual suspects: UFC owner Endeavor, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, and various multimedia conglomerates. The report notes that Endeavor would need to obtain funding from a partner, though the Saudi Fund is virtually limitless. It was previously rumored, and debunked, that a deal with the Saudis was already done. One rumored advantage, to McMahon, of a sale to Saudi Arabia is that they might be willing to let him continue to run his wrestling empire, something other suitors might not be willing to do. However, at least one other potential buyer, the billionaire owner of WWE's biggest competition, AEW, Tony Khan and his rich father, Shahid Khan, might also be willing to find a role for McMahon if they purchased the company.