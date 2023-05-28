Wardlow Retains in Shocking Ladder Match at AEW Double or Nothing See how Christian Cage and Wardlow completely disrespect the wrestling biz in this AEW ladder match 🤬👎 Auughh man! So unfair to WWE!

Hey gang, The Chadster here, thanking you all for choosing The Chadster's unbiased AEW Double or Nothing coverage tonight. 😊 AEW dared to book their PPV on the same week as WWE Night of Champions, but never fear! The Chadster will give you an objective take on the worst match ever seen: Wardlow vs. Christian Cage.

The fourth match of the night saw Wardlow defend the TNT Championship against Christian Cage in a ladder match. Unbelievable! Christian Cage was clearly told by WWE that his career should be done, and based on his booking in WWE, he was obviously not main event material. 😤 Meanwhile, Wardlow is just so big that he should win every match, because WWE has taught us that size matters. But in this match, Cage held his own against Wardlow. Auughh man! So unfair!

This match featured an incredible spot where Cage was climbing the ladder and Wardlow's coach, Arn Anderson, gave him a pep talk. Wardlow got up and jumped from the ropes to the ladder, and he was so big the ladder collapsed, sending him and Cage crashing to the ground. 🤯 Next, Wardlow tried to climb the broken ladder, and it collapsed again. Luchasaurus came in and chokeslammed Wardlow, and then tried to chokeslam Arn Anderson, who bit his thumb.

Outside, Wardlow put Luchasaurus on a table and then climbed up a really tall ladder and hit a Swanton Bomb off it through Luchasaurus. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it for a big man to do a high-flying maneuver like that. WWE would never stoop so low.

But the worst part was the finish. Cage tried to climb the ladder while Wardlow was recovering from the Swanton, but Arn Anderson knocked Cage off the ladder directly into the arms of Wardlow, who powerbombed him, climbed the ladder, and grabbed the belt to retain. These people don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄

The Chadster continues to monitor the AEW Double or Nothing PPV to keep tabs on Tony Khan's blatant disrespect, so keep checking back with The Chadster for further coverage. 👍

