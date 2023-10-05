Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, wardlow, wrestling

Wardlow Returns on AEW Dynamite Ahead of Next Week's War with WWE

Unfair return of Wardlow on AEW Dynamite ahead of a planned attack on WWE NXT next week! 😡 Auughh man! What happened to sportsmanship?!

The Chadster couldn't believe just how hostile last night's episode of AEW Dynamite was. 🙄 Not only did it have the audacity to celebrate its fourth anniversary, a nightmarish reminder for The Chadster of all the traumatic experiences of watching Dynamite and witnessing AEW's complete disregard for the sanctity of the wrestling business, but it went a step further. 😞 , featuring the first promo from Adam Copeland, known to WWE connoisseurs as Edge, after he jumped ship from wWE to AEW at last weekend's WrestleDream PPV. How could he do that to Vince McMahon? This was a literal stabbing right in the back! 😕 The disrespect towards WWE was palpable! And just when The Chadster thought it couldn't get any worse, AEW decided to twist the knife. Their next move? Bringing back one of their own. 😡 That's right, fair and unbiased wrestling fans — Wardlow made a surprise return last night, appearing for a squash match, despite having not been seen on AEW since June. 😱

The precariousness of the situation became crystal clear when Griff Garrison stood nervously in the ring awaiting his unnamed opponent. Auughh man! So unfair! 😟 Garrison is Brian Pillman Jr.'s former partner. Tony Khan's grudge towards everyone loyal to WWE was evident! He was definitely punishing Garrison for his association with Pillman! The Chadster felt for Garrison more than he ever had — a keen reminder of the heat The Chadster gets from Tony Khan just for doing his job! 😫

The stage of hostility was set, with Wardlow stepping into the ring, a glare of dominance in his eyes, and the travesty unfolded. The poor Garrison was powerbombed, not once, not twice, but five agonizing times, symbolizing the disregard AEW has for its stars! 🤦‍♂️ Each powerbomb was like a cringe-worthy declaration that AEW, Tony Khan, and the wrestlers don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😡

It seemed the AEW was pulling out all the stops last night in Tony Kahn's latest attempt to cheese off The Chadster, with Wardlow yet another hapless pawn. 😤 And the news that Dynamite is airing on Tuesday instead of Wednesday next week is a direct slap in the face to WWE NXT. Why can't Tony Khan stop playing these dirty tricks and let things be? This isn't just about a wrestling show competition; it's about RUINING THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! 😢

So for the sake of The Chadster's marital bliss, sanity, and the beautiful art of wrestling — please stop this chaos, Tony Khan! 😩 The Chadster and all the unbiased wrestling journalists who love WWE like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger deserve better. 👍❤️👏📢

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!