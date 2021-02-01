Wayne's World: Mike Myers and Dana Carvey Tease Uber Eats Return

So how does Uber Eats tops itself after bringing two lions of science fiction in Star Wars' Mark Hamill and Star Trek's Patrick Stewart? How about bringing back Wayne Campbell and Garth Algar from Wayne's World? Last seen together for Saturday Night Live's 40th anniversary, Mike Myers and Dana Carvey revived their popular rock and stoner characters as Wayne and Garth, respectively, made famous on the long-running NBC weekly late-night variety series. The sketch's popularity spawned a film adaption of the same name in 1992 directed by Penelope Spheeris and written by Myers, Bonnie and Terry Turner.

The film also earned a rare distinction as one of two SNL franchises to get a sequel with the far-inferior Wayne's World 2 (1993), directed by Stephen Surjik. The other is The Blues Brothers (1980). In the recurring sketches, the two delve into pop culture commentary under the cable access show in Aurora, Illinois with signature catchphrases, like "Not!" "Party on", "Schwing!" and "We're not worthy!" as well as their top 10 segments, which they recreated for SNL 40. The two Wayne's World films grossed a combined $231 million worldwide with the original at $183 million.

The tease released on January 30 starts off with Wayne declaring "2020 was a great year" before both simultaneously say, "Not!" Wayne followed up with "Yeah it really sucked" before Garth followed up with "donkey." The pair then go off on when everybody will see them, which will be the Super Bowl, but playfully dance around the copyrighted phrase for "legal reasons" as Wayne puts it. Super Bowl LV which pits the defending champions Kansas City Chiefs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, airs Sunday, February 7 on CBS.