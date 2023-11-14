Wednesday, Daredevil, Doctor Who, Frasier & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, daredevil, doctor who, fear the walking dead, frasier, invincible, ms marvel, rick and morty, SAG-AFTRA, the simpsons, wednesday

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, November 14, 2023:

Ms. Marvel Star Iman Vellani on Season 2 Hopes, Kevin Feige & More

Frasier vs. Lilith? (Sorry, Freddy): Season 1 Ep. 7 Preview Images

Wednesday Season 2 Eyes April Start in Ireland, Not Romania: Report

Jason Alexander Also Doesn't Know What Jerry Seinfeld Is Talking About

SAG-AFTRA: Fran Drescher on Agreement "Naysayers" & More: Details

WWE Raw Preview: A Card So Epic, Tony Khan Weeps

Daredevil: New "Born Again" Directors on How It's "Day Zero" For Them

Ted: Seth MacFarlane Thanks VFX Studio, Shares Look at Prequel Series

Parish: AMC Releases Teaser, Images for Giancarlo Esposito Series

Invincible S02E03 Promo Teases "Family-Friendly" Goodness (Uh-Oh)

Loki EP Could See Series Going Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul Route

Doctor Who: Nicola Coughlan Checks In with The Whoniverse (VIDEO)

Ghosts Season 3 Set to Answer THAT Question Beginning February 2024

Fear the Walking Dead S08E11 Images: Troy Isn't Visiting PADRE Alone

Merry Little Batman: The Joker Teases a Trailer Drop for This Tuesday

The Simpsons Co-Creator on Homer/Bart: "Nothing's Getting Tamed"

Dead Boy Detectives "Will Become Tumblr's Favourite Show": Neil Gaiman

Rick and Morty Team Talks Rick, Evil Morty & Rick Prime; S07E06 Promo

SNL Season 49 Ep. 4 Images: Timothée Chalamet, boygenius & Lots More

Doctor Who: David Tennant-Starring Scene Set for BBC Children in Need

