Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: Jermaine Clement, Karen O'Leary, Mike Minogue, taika waititi, the office, The X-Files, Wellington Paranormal, what we do in the shadows

Wellington Paranormal: Waititi/Clement Series Stars Launch Podcast

Wellington Paranormal is getting a tie-in podcast hosted by original cast members Mike Minogue & Karen O'Leary about the making of the show.

Wellington Paranormal, the mockumentary sitcom originally aired on New Zealand television that spun off from What We Do in the Shadows, will be getting a new podcast series hosted by the bumbling cops themselves. The mockumentary series was created by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, hot off the movie. Imagine The Office crossed with The X-Files with beat cops dealing with the supernatural as part of their job. The series originally premiered on TVNZ, ran four seasons, and aired on The CW and HBO Max in the US, Sky in the UK & Ireland, and SBS in Australia. The show has paused after the fourth season in 2022.

Mike Minogue, who plays Officer Minogue, and Karen O'Leary (Officer O'Leary) will host the podcast, delving into the making of the TV series. The bumbling cops originally made an appearance in the original movie, totally missing the fact that the main characters were vampires, especially after they were hypnotized into forgetting that face. Wellington Paranormal was the first spinoff from the movie, with the TV series version of What We Do in the Shadows the second, which also established that it took place in the same universe. What should we call it? The ShadowsVerse? The TaikaVerse?

Other stars, such as Maaka Pohatu (Sarge) and Tom Sainsbury (the ever-hapless Officer Parker), will be recurring guests on the podcast, which launches Thursday this week in New Zealand. Other actors, writers, and directors from the show will be future guests. A new episode will launch each week on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other platform apps.

"Karen and I are excited to be bringing this podcast to our fans all around the world. They'll both be thrilled," said Minogue. "We're looking forward to dissecting each episode as well as talking to both the people who created the show and celebrity fans who, correctly, think Wellington Paranormal is the greatest thing to ever appear on screen." A new episode will launch each week on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other platform apps – with more details coming soon.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!