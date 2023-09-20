Posted in: Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, disney, netflix, SAG-AFTRA, universal, warner bros discovery, wga, writers' strike

WGA, AMPTP Issue Joint Statement; Will Meet Again Thursday (UPDATE)

The WGA and the AMPTP released a joint statement this evening announcing that both sides would be meeting again on Thursday.

Earlier today, we learned that studio CEOs Ted Sarandos (Netflix), Bob Iger (Disney), Donna Langley (Universal), and David Zaslav (Warner Bros. Discovery) would be joining today's meeting between the WGA and the AMPTP – a move seen by some as an example of the studios & streamers beginning to realize the true financial urgency of the situation for all parties involved. Now, the WGA & AMPTP have released a joint statement: "The WGA and AMPTP met for bargaining today and will meet again tomorrow." Straight and to the point – and with talks planned for Thursday, September 21st, a glimmer of hope. Earlier, Deadline Hollywood reported from a source that today's meeting was "very encouraging" and that both sides would be meeting again tomorrow. The four CEOs were joined by AMPTP President Carol Lombardini & WGA chief negotiator Ellen Stutzman and their respective teams for a face-to-face that saw "incredible progress" made, according to another source. Reportedly, the majority of the session saw the AMPTP offering up new proposals to the WGA (who is expected to have some responses during Thursday's meeting) – with WGA Negotiating Committee Co-Chair Chris Keyser apparently detailing what the union is looking for to finalize a new contract.

An additional source added, "This is what happens when principals get serious. Things start moving." While the report of more meetings and progress being made are definitely good signs, it remains to be seen just how much actual intel we will be getting directly from either the WGA or AMPTP. In a message to its membership prior to today's meeting, the union made it clear that, "You might not hear from us in the coming days while we are negotiating but know that our focus is getting a fair deal for writers as soon as possible. We'll reach out again when there is something of significance to report." In addition, it isn't clear if Sarandos, Iger, Langley, and Zaslav will remain directly involved with the negotiations after today – though it's expected that they will remain involved if progress is made (in-person or virtually).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!