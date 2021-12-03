Would Triple H Ever Leave WWE To Start His Own Wrestling Company?

The holidays are always fertile for awkwardness and family drama, especially when there's a family business involved, and I imagine things at the McMahon table could be a bit more tense than usual this year. It's been a rough year for Paul Levesque, a.k.a. WWE legend Triple H. He saw his position within WWE diminished through some corporate restructuring, his creation NXT was taken over creatively by Vince McMahon and changed almost entirely from Triple H's vision, many of his personally scouted talents have been released by the company, and if that all weren't enough, he suffered what was described as a "cardiac event" in September that required surgery and he has largely been out of the fold since then. So with all of the hoopla and drama, is it possible that "The Game" could ever head out in search of his own fortune in the business of tights and bodyslams?

We noted here earlier this week that Triple H's health scare was more serious than initially reported and it's believed that it was largely due to the stress he had been under this past year. That, combined with his seeming loss of power and position in WWE recently has fans wondering if he could possibly leave WWE with visions of his own upstart wrestling promotion?

It's not entirely inconceivable, as Triple H has amassed a fortune in his quarter-century with WWE as a wrestler and as an executive and he's shown his interest and prowess in both scouting new talent from around the world and creating a new product, as he did with NXT. But with him, it's not as simple as a frustrated executive looking to forge his own way. He's a part of the McMahon family (he's married to Vince's daughter Stephanie McMahon) and it seems like that might be the major deterrent in him leaving.

PW Torch's Wade Keller spoke on the topic in a recent podcast and said the following:

"I was told by somebody in WWE not too long ago that Hunter is not going anywhere. "Their familiarity with the family dynamic is such where you know, they are familiar enough with the Stephanie-Hunter-Vince dynamic that Hunter cannot cash out and just leave without it affecting the family dynamic in a way that was just more negative than something Triple H would do." "That could change and that person could be wrong but their hunch was Hunter is either gonna work in WWE or not but not work against them in the pro wrestling business."

So it seems that while it's definitely an idea many have had as of late, Triple H is not interested in damaging his family's relationship with one another by competing against his father-in-law. At least, not right now.

Triple H and Stephanie for years were the assumed heirs to the WWE thrown once Vince left, but this past year has shattered those assumptions. With the rise of WWE President Nick Khan and the not-so-silent whispers that WWE might be open to a sale, it looks as if Triple H will not be in control of the WWE one day.

So I guess we're left to wait and wonder whether Triple H and his wife will ride off into the sunset along with Vince when he does so, or are they just waiting on him to no longer be involved so that they have no qualms about competing with the WWE name?