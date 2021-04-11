WrestleMania 37: Cesaro Spins Rollins All the Way to Sweet Victory

The third match of WrestleMania 37 followed hot on the heels of the fatal four-way Tag Team Turmoil Match, where Natalya and Tamina emerged as the victors.

Seth Rollins launched an unexpected and hilarious smear campaign against Cesaro, playing an ad against his opponent and questioning his abilities and temperament as a wrestler. Rollins continued his "vision" storyline, showing him shaking hands with the crowd and sealing his promo as the new Mr. WrestleMania with a perfect –chef's kiss.-

Cesaro's disapproval of Rollins' antics was obvious at the top of the match, immediately opening the fight by landing a flurry of hits against his opponent. It was a good change of pace from the previous matches, as Rollins landed a devastating superplex followed by a falcon arrow on Cesaro in what was one of the biggest moves seen so far at WrestleMania 37. Cesaro was not put down for long, using his strikes and superb technique to keep Rollins in close quarters and incapable of landing any more high flying blows.

For the first time in over a year, both men were able to perform in front of a live audience, and it seemed that Cesaro was not only feeding off the energy of the crowd but rallying them up in an attempt to humiliate his magnanimous opponent. Once again, catching Rollins in his spin move, Cesaro only managed 9 swings before locking in a sharp shooting on his opponent, but the move was broken early after Seth got an arm wrapped around the ring. Rollins needed to keep the higher ground Kenobi style to keep the momentum in his corner and climbed the ropes again and again, with the most devastating move being a corkscrew splash against the Swiss Strongman. Somehow, Cesaro managed to kick out of the pin attempt and caught Rollins in a neutralizer, almost ending the match by catching his opponent by surprise.

Seth Rollins took a leaf out of Triple H's book after catching Cesaro in a pedigree but could not keep his rival down for a 3 count. By far the most entertaining match of WrestleMania 37 so far, Seth Rollins declared himself a god, much to the chagrin and disapproval from the crowd. It seemed that despite Cesaro's attempts to match Rollins move for move, the real dominating force during the fight has been Rollins' charisma in the ring. But not to be outdone by the showmanship, Cesaro caught Rollins in another humiliating spin, once again getting his count up on the ex-Monday Night Messiah to 23 rotations. Rollins, unable to retaliate while being flung through the air like a rag doll, fell to Cesaro and could not kick out to the final 3 count.

Post victory, Cesaro was a man possessed in the jubilation of the WrestleMania 37 audience who rewarded him in kind with thunderous applause. By far the most entertaining fight of the night, the following matches have big shoes to fill following this display of strength, technique, and Cesaro's merry-go-round wrestling technique.