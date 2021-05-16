WWE Backlash: Bayley Takes On Bianca In Hopes To Win Her Title Back

Now that the army of the undead has been cleared from the Thunderdome in part by Johnny Drip Drips parkour moves, WWE's Wrestlemania Backlash can continue with its fourth match of the night. The newest Smackdown Women's Champion, Bianca Belair, is set to defend her belt against its longest-reigning holder in history, Bayley.

Bayley was a flurry of frantic energy as she giggled her way around the ring, with "BEL LOSER" shaved into the back of her head. Bianca entered next, ready to defend her belt for the time ever since Wrestlemania. Making sure to remove her earrings, especially after Bayley almost ripped them out the last time they came face to face, Bianca presented her belt much to the pop of the Backlash crowd.

The two women came two to toe in the ring, but the momentum was clearly in Bianca's corner from early on. She managed to throw Bayley out of the ring first, get her caught in an armbar first, and seemed to keep the former champion against the ropes for most of the match. Bayley seemed to revert to her old ways of sliding out of the ring and staying away from the action, but it seemed to be a smart strategy so she could try to figure out her opponent.

So far, however, most of what Bayley tried to throw at Bianca was used against her. Experience did not seem to do anything against Bianca, with the announcers stating that "everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face." Bayley did manage to get some advantage after yanking on Bianca's ear and catching her off guard, and subsequently kept the current reigning champ on the ground and incapable of using her raw strength against her. After a back suplex against Bianca, Bayley tried to go for her first pin attempt of the night but was thwarted by a kick out at the two count.

The Backlash match seemed to slow down a bit once Bayley took control of the match. She got Bianca out of the ring, slamming her onto the steel stairs and following up the move with a suplex. After pulling Bianca back into the ring, Bayley gave away some of her advantage as the current reigning champion looked for an opening, but ultimately Bayley seemed hellbent on keeping the momentum in her favor. As Bayley taunted Bianca as the Backlash crowd booed her relentlessly, she was caught off guard by a slap to the face and finally gave her advantage away to the EST.

Now that Bianca was able to capitalize on her strength and stamina, she managed a short run against Bayley and caught her opponent in a spine buster, but the opponent's resiliency allowed her to kick out at the three count. The match at this point seemed to be anyone's game, as both women have successful runs against the other and they seemed more blow for blow at this point of the Backlash match.

Bayley attempted a few pin attempts and her utilization of the ropes was going unnoticed by the officials. Bianca did manage to kick out of these pins, but the ref's incapability of keeping close tabs on the match is what allowed Bayley to gouge Bianca's eyes and almost win the match after a belly-to-belly slam. The match came to a sudden close after a botched pin from Bayley, who was caught off guard by Bianca using her braid against her and had her shoulders down on the mat for a three count. Bianca wisely left the ring with her belt held high, and Bayley's screams about the cheating were barely heard over the cheers of the Backlash crowd.