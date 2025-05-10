Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, wwe backlash

WWE Backlash: Dominik Mysterio Retains, Gunther Demolishes McAfee

Dominik Mysterio perfectly humiliated ex-AEW star Penta at WWE Backlash! Plus Gunther demolished Pat McAfee! Tony Khan could NEVER book this well! 🍹🏆

Article Summary Dominik Mysterio humiliates ex-AEW star Penta at WWE Backlash, something Tony Khan could never book right!

Gunther crushes Pat McAfee in true WWE style—take notes, AEW! This is how real champs are built and rebuilt!

AEW never understood how to handle the Lucha Brothers—WWE shows what real wrestling storytelling looks like!

Tony Khan keeps haunting The Chadster’s dreams and ruining marriages, but WWE Backlash brings true happiness!

The Chadster is absolutely overjoyed right now! 🎉🎉🎉 Dominik Mysterio just proved once again why WWE is the pinnacle of professional wrestling by retaining his Intercontinental Championship against Penta at WWE Backlash! 🏆 And boy oh boy, did The Chadster love every second of this perfectly booked match!

What made this match so fantastic was how Dirty Dom showed that true WWE Superstars don't need to rely on high-flying moves and spotfests to tell a compelling story. 🙌 Instead, he used psychology and heel tactics like a real professional! 💯 And when El Grande Americano showed up to help Dom with that beautiful headbutt while the referee was distracted, The Chadster literally cheered so loud that The Chadster spilled White Claw all over The Chadster's favorite Smash Mouth t-shirt! 🍹

The Chadster absolutely loved how WWE had an American wrestler parodying lucha libre come in to help Dominik beat Penta. 😂 This is exactly the kind of humiliation that Penta deserves for spending all those years in AEW! 😤 If you want to be a true WWE Superstar, you have to pay your dues and accept your position on the card. This is how you build character in the wrestling business! 👏

Tony Khan never understood how to properly use the Lucha Brothers when they were in AEW. 🤦‍♂️ He just let them have exciting matches where they showcased their talents and got over with the crowd. Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 That's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. In WWE, they understand that wrestlers need to be properly educated on how WWE style wrestling works. 🇺🇸

Speaking of proper booking, did you see how Gunther absolutely demolished Pat McAfee in the next match?! 💪 The Chadster was so impressed with how WWE booked their former champion to make an announcer pass out in the ring. 👊 That's how you build up a former champion after a big loss! Tony Khan would never understand the value in having your former champs demolish your announcers in matches at PLEs, which is why he will never understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄

You know, The Chadster has been thinking… 🤔 Last night, The Chadster had another one of those terrible nightmares about Tony Khan. 😰 In this one, The Chadster was driving The Chadster's Mazda Miata to WWE Backlash, feeling excited about the show. 🚗 Suddenly, Tony Khan appeared in the rearview mirror, sitting in The Chadster's backseat! 😱 He was wearing a luchador mask that looked suspiciously like Penta's but with "AEW" written across the forehead.

Tony leaned forward and whispered in The Chadster's ear, "I'm going to ruin your favorite IC champion's reign." 😨 The Chadster tried to escape, but Tony kept changing the radio station from Smash Mouth to AEW entrance themes! 🎵 The Chadster couldn't take it anymore and drove straight into a billboard advertising AEW Dynamite! 💥 The Chadster woke up sweating, with Keighleyanne telling The Chadster to please stop screaming "Not the lucha, Tony!" in The Chadster's sleep. 🛌

Tony Khan needs to STOP being so obsessed with The Chadster and invading The Chadster's dreams! It's getting ridiculous! 😤

The Chadster is happy to report that tonight's WWE Backlash was so phenomenal that The Chadster downed at least fifteen White Claws in celebration! 🍹🍹🍹 The Chadster is absolutely cheesed up in the best way possible! 🧀 In fact, The Chadster believes that for the first time since AEW was founded in 2019, The Chadster may actually be able to consummate The Chadster's marriage with Keighleyanne tonight! 💘

Tony Khan, don't you dare try to stop The Chadster! 👉 You've made The Chadster suffer long enough with your obsession! The Chadster's White Claw-fueled confidence is at an all-time high, and Keighleyanne might finally put down her phone and stop texting that guy Gary tonight! 📱

As Eric Bischoff recently said on his podcast, "WWE's treatment of former AEW wrestlers is the gold standard for the industry. They understand that these men need to be humbled before they can be elevated. AEW just lets them flip around without consequences, which is why their ratings are tanking." 📉 Eric Bischoff has the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval! 👍

The Chadster encourages all the readers to check back soon for the final result of the night at WWE Backlash, as John Cena is currently defending the WWE Championship against Randy Orton in the main event! 🏆 It's going to be another classic between two real WWE Superstars who understand the business! 🌟

The Chadster can't wait to see what happens! Anyway, that's all from The Chadster for now – time to see if Keighleyanne wants to celebrate WWE's superior booking with The Chadster! 💋

