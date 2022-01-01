WWE Breaking News: Roman Reigns Will Not Be At WWE Day 1 Tonight

Breaking news is just coming in that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has tested positive for COVID-19 today and as such, will neither be at WWE Day 1 tonight nor will he defend his Universal title against Brock Lesnar in their scheduled main event match. Reigns confirmed the news on his personal Twitter account just minutes ago, saying "I yearn to perform tonight at WWE Day 1 to defend my Universal Championship. However, unfortunately, earlier today I tested positive for COVID-19. Due to the proper protocols, I am unable to compete as originally scheduled. I look forward to returning to action as soon as possible."

With the Roman Reigns news, WWE has been quick to answer the immediate question everyone will have: what about Brock Lesnar? Their answer was to insert Lesnar into tonight's other main event match, the now Fatal 5-Way Match for the WWE title where Lesnar will be facing Champion Big E and challengers Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and Kevin Owens.

Here's what WWE.com has to say about the Roman Reigns situation and tonight's new main event:

WWE today announced that Brock Lesnar will challenge for the WWE Championship tonight at Day 1 against Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Bobby Lashley in what will now be a Fatal 5-Way Championship match. The first man to score a pinfall against any of the other four men will win the WWE Championship, in what's expected to be one of the most exciting main events in WWE history. Earlier today, Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID-19. As we've seen with many superstar athletes, this result has left Reigns unable to compete in the originally scheduled defense of his WWE Universal Championship against Lesnar. WWE wishes him well in his recovery. Live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Day 1 will begin streaming tonight at 8 pm ET exclusively on Peacock in the United Sates and WWE Network everywhere else.

So how long will Roman Reigns be out of action and what will the storyline ramifications be of all this? I'm sure we'll find out starting tonight.