WWE Crown Jewel: Can Logan Paul Be Obnoxious In Saudi Arabia, Too?

It's that time again, folks! Where WWE fans take a deep breath, grit their teeth, and hope there's at least a pretty good match or two, or at the very least that everyone walks away without injury. Yes, it's WWE Crown Jewel time again, and while there aren't any retired stars dragged overseas to ruin your last memories of them in the ring today, the show never seems to be too far from controversy, so here's hoping the crew and roster over there can have a successful day and get home safely. And with a half-decent card on tap today, it actually might be okay. Let's take a look.

The last WWE Crown Jewel in October of last year ended up actually being a pretty fun event with the Hell In A Cell match between Edge and Seth Rollins stealing the show. Hopefully, that trend will continue today, even with a main event featuring a guy who's only wrestled a couple of times ever. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about today's main event officially"

"After a jaw-dropping performance at SummerSlam, Logan Paul thinks he deserves a seat at the table. But whether he is in the room or not, Roman Reigns must be acknowledged, and after Paul's remarks on his podcast IMPAULSIVE, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is ready to show The Media Megastar who runs WWE.

On the latest eye-opening episode of IMPAULSIVE, Paul and Reigns discussed Paul's budding WWE career, Reigns' battle with leukemia, and some of Reigns' growing pains during his 12-year career.

But as soon as The Head of the Table left the room, the dog in Paul came out as he stated he would love to face Reigns one-on-one, claiming he could defeat the champion. Upset with Paul's words, Reigns demanded "The Wise Man" Paul Heyman deal with the matter, but it was Paul who would deal with it goading Reigns into attending a press conference before dropping Sami Zayn.

At the Las Vegas press conference, WWE Chief Content officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced that Reigns would go one-on-one with Paul at WWE Crown Jewel.

Can Paul land that one lucky punch and end one of the longest reigns in WWE history?"

On top of that, today at WWE Crown Jewel, we can look forward to Brock Lesnar facing Bobby Lashley, Bayley challenging Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's title in a Last Woman Standing Match, The Brawling Brutes challenging The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY challenging Alexa Bliss and Asuka for the Women's Tag Team titles, Drew McIntyre battling Karrion Kross inside a Steel Cage, Braun Strowman taking on Omos, The O.C. battling The Judgement Day in a Six-Man Tag Match, and a special spooky appearance by Bray Wyatt.

To catch WWE Crown Jewel, tune in to Peacock in the U.S. and the WWE Network elsewhere today at 12 pm.