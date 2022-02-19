WWE Elimination Chamber Recap: Title Vs Title At WrestleMania?

Live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, it's a matinee "Premium Live Experience" on Peacock today with WWE Elimination Chamber. As is usually the case with the Saudi Arabian shows, the card is pretty packed (they're getting their money's worth) and this event has even more ammo behind it, as it is the last major event before WrestleMania in April. Let's get to it!

Kick-Off Match – Rey Mysterio vs The Miz

Basically, a make the fans happy quick house show match here. The Miz gets his comeuppance and Mysterio puts him away with a 619 after some help from Dominik.

Winner: Rey Mysterio

After the match, the Mysterios hit a double 619 on Miz, and then each hit an Eddie Guererro top-rope Frog Splash.

Roman Reigns vs Goldberg – Universal Championship

We kick things off with one of the two main event title matches here.

They brawl in and out of the ring for a couple of minutes, before Goldberg blasts Reigns with a Spear before going for the Jackhammer, which Reigns reverses into a Uranage. Reigns then hits a Superman Punch and sets up for his own Spear, but he eats Goldberg's Spear instead. Goldberg again goes for the Jackhammer, but Reigns again hops out of it and locks Goldberg in a Guillotine. Goldberg tries to fight out but passes out after about a minute in the hold for Reigns to retain.

Winner and Still Champion: Roman Reigns

Women's Elimination Chamber Match

After what felt like half an hour of entrances, we finally get started with Liv Morgan and Nikki A.S.H. here as the first two entrants. Doudrop follows at three and dominates the other two like a powerhouse.

Rhea Ripley enters next and goes right for Nikki. They climb the cage until Ripley smashes Nikki off and onto the other two below. Ripley then hits the Riptide on Nikki in the ring for the pinfall and the first elimination.

Alexa Bliss now enters and wipes out the other three with a series of misses and botches (yeah… it looked bad). The others recover and Liv hits a top rope Sunset Flip on Doudrop for the pinfall and the second elimination.

Bianca Belair now enters as the last entrant and wipes out the others with her big feats of strength, including a one-handed Military Press on Liv. She fights with Ripley for a bit, as Bliss hits Liv with Twisted Bliss for the pinfall and elimination.

Ripley then takes out Bliss, but Belair nails her with the KOD for the pinfall and elimination. Belair and Bliss fight for a bit, having a nice series of reversals and kick-outs.

Eventually, Belair hits the KOD for the final pinfall to win the match and become the number one contender for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

Winner: Bianca Belair

Naomi & Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

Kind of a strange one here that wasn't ever particularly exciting or interesting. Flair did the vast majority of the work throughout and Rousey continues to have the charisma of white paint. What's odd is Rousey is supposed to be this unstoppable monster, yet she spent most of the match getting the crap kicked out of her and it was Naomi getting the hot tags. At the end that didn't matter though, as Rousey makes Deville tap out.

Winners: Ronda Rousey & Naomi

Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss

This is pretty much a two-on-one, as Happy Corbin is involved from the opening bell. It's also a really crappy match too. This one was so simple to do right: you feed the stooge of the villain to the hero in a vicious squash match where the hero shows off how powerful he is while removing the stooge from the equation to set up a battle between the hero and villain. That's it! Yet, of course, WWE has to make it complicated and give us a very drawn-out and boring match where the bulk of the time is the two villains beating on the hero and making him look weak.

Of course, McIntyre wins in the end, but it wasn't satisfying at all. He shouldn't just barely get a win over Madcap Moss. This should have been an absolute slaughter.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Becky Lynch vs Lita – Raw Women's Championship

Match of the night here! It wasn't perfect, but it was fun and very effective. They told a damn good story here and it had plenty of exciting moments, including the final ones. After Lita hits the Twist of Fate and the Moonsault, you really thought for a moment it was happening, but Lynch responded with a Manhandle Slam for the pinfall to retain. Good stuff.

Winner and Still Champion: Becky Lynch

After the match, Lita gets a standing ovation and a moment to salute the crowd alone in the ring.

The Usos vs Viking Raiders – SmackDown Tag Team Championship

So as the Viking Raiders are making their entrance, The Usos jump them from behind and beat the hell out of them on the outside. The match is called off as a result. I guess they ran out of time, but no one will miss seeing this one after the horrible build-up.

Winners: No Contest

The Men's Elimination Chamber Match

Seth Rollins and Austin Theory start us off here and they have a nice fast-paced battle, culminating with Rollins Powerbombing Theory through Bobby Lashley's pod and knocking the champ out.

Riddle enters third and goes to work on Rollins and Theory as officials are checking on Lashley. They help Lashley out of the Chamber and walk him to the back.

AJ Styles enters now and goes off on Riddle and Rollins. They all work to set up Theory to double Powerbomb Rollins and Styles from the turnbuckle and Riddle follows that with a Moonsault onto Theory. Lashley's buzzer goes off, but since he's absent, Brock Lesnar kicks through his pod and then eliminates everyone except Theory immediately.

It's then announced that Lashley has a concussion and will not return, as Lesnar then beats the hell out of Theory all around the Chamber. Theory low blows Lesnar and gets some fight going to almost pins Lesnar. A terrified Theory then climbs the Chamber and tries to escape, but Lesnar immediately leaps up after him and destroys him on top of a pod, before F-5ing Theory off of the pod. He drags Theory back into the ring and pins him to win the WWE Championship.

Winner and New WWE Champion: Brock Lesnar

And that's that for WWE Elimination Chamber. Not a great show, but if we're grading on the curve of these Saudi Arabian shows that have often been filled with disaster, then it wasn't the worst either.

Till next time friends.