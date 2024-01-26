Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, Jensen Ackles, Night Court, Reacher, royal crackers, saturday night live, Supernatural, the last of us, The Walking Dead, Vince McMahon, wwe

With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Prime Video's Reacher, AMC's The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds: Evolution, Jensen Ackles/Supernatural, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Warhammer 40,000/Henry Cavill, WWE/Vince McMahon, Paramount+'s Wolf Pack, HBO's The Last of Us, TBS' AEW Dynamite, DGA/WGA, Adult Swim's Royal Crackers, FX's Shōgun, BBC's Doctor Who, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Rob Huebel/Night Court, and more!

Reacher Showrunner Wants "At Least Four Years"; Jack's "Loner" Status

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Did Rick Grimes Lose His Hand?

Criminal Minds: Evolution Cast Shares Season 17 Set "famILY" Photo

Supernatural Star Jensen Ackles Offers Dean Belated Birthday Wishes

SNL: Sherman Explodes Heads, Timberlake Threatens Oscar the Grouch

Warhammer 40,000 Series "Progressing Very Well"; Cavill "Excited"

Vince McMahon Accused of Sex Trafficking, Assault in Bombshell Report

Wolf Pack Not Returning for Season 2; Author Edo Van Belkom Responds

The Last of Us: Succession, Watchmen & More Directors Set for Season 2

Adam Copeland Further Soils His WWE Legacy Against Minoru Suzuki

DGA/AMPTP Deal Gets Post-Ratification Revisions In Line with WGA Deal

Reacher Season 3: Alan Ritchson Post Honors Show's "Real Reacher"

Sting and Darby Allin Get Tag Title Shot in Two Weeks on AEW Dynamite

WWE Legend Jeff Hardy Merely a Pawn in Tony Khan's Sick Games

Royal Crackers Season 2 Trailer: Stebe & Theo's Daddy Issues Deepen

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Unleashes Intense Final Trailer

Deonna Purrazzo and Toni Storm Continue Feud Built on WWE's Back

Shōgun Official Teaser: FX Previews James Clavell Limited Series Adapt

Doctor Who Season 15/2 Filming Answers Some Millie Gibson Questions

AEW Dynamite: Hook Manhandles Security Just Doing Their Jobs

Rick and Morty Team Breaks Down Brutal Rick Prime Beatdown, Impact

Saturday Night Live: Justin Timberlake Drops "Selfish" Music Video

Night Court: Rob Huebel Discusses Paul Scheer, Improv & OG Series

