WWE Network This Week: Indie Wrestling, Replays, and The Usual Crap

It looks like WWE has just about given up on adding new content to the WWE Network this week ahead of their upcoming move to Peacock. The company usually releases at least one new documentary if not more original content on the streaming service each week, but this week is different. Other than new episodes of podcast The Bump (also available on YouTube), newly released old episodes of Progress, EVOLVE, and more indie wrestling shows of the past, and WWE's various weekly wrestling shows like NXT, NXT UK, Raw Talk, Talking Smack, and others, no new original content will be added to the WWE Network this week.

A press release on WWE.com reveals the full schedule for the week, ending with a replay of WrestleMania 36. Earlier today, WWE revealed details on the WWE Network's move to become a part of NBC's Peacock streaming service in the United States. That process appears to have had some hiccups, since the WWE Network will continue operations into April despite the original switchover date named as March 18th, which is the first day the WWE Network content will be available on Peacock, and the next PPV, Fastlane, will stream on both Peacock and the WWE Network simultaneously. Additionally, we learned that not all content currently on the Network will be available on Peacock right away, so trying to make all of that work is likely taking up the time of the people who would otherwise be working around the clock to churn out another worked shoot documentary about how hard [insert WWE performer here] works.

Check out the schedule for the WWE Network below:

** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network Monday, Mar. 8

Raw Talk** – 11 p.m. ET Tuesday, Mar. 9

WrestleMania IV (encore) – 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, Mar. 10

Monday Night Raw (2/8/21)** – 9 a.m. ET on demand

WWE's The Bump: Molly Holly, Damian Priest, Shane Helms & Rhea Ripley** – 10 a.m. ET Thursday, Mar. 11

NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. GMT

This Week in WWE – 7 p.m. ET

WWE NXT (3/10/21) – 10 p.m. ET on demand Friday, Mar. 12

205 Live – 10 p.m. ET Saturday, Mar. 13

WWE Main Event (2/25/21) – 9 a.m. ET on demand

Talking Smack** – 10 a.m. ET on demand

PROGRESS Chapter 106 – 12 p.m. ET on demand

ICW Fight Club 163 – 12 p.m. ET on demand

wXw Shotgun Silvester Spezial – 12 p.m. ET on demand

EVOLVE 4 – 12 p.m. ET on demand

Talking Smack** – 2 p.m. ET Sunday, Mar. 14

Friday Night SmackDown (2/12/21)** – 9 a.m. ET on demand

WWE 24: WrestleMania 36: The Show Must Go On (encore) – 8 p.m. ET

