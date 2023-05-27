WWE NOC: Zayn, Owens Retain Against Roman Reigns, Broken Bloodline Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens retained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship titles at WWE Night of Champions as The Bloodline exploded.

Heading into today's WWE Night of Champions at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia, there were three important questions that we needed to have answered. How long would the WWE be able to stretch out the best storyline that it has running: The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso) versus the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens. Would the WWE be willing to offer Roman the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship titles in honor of his 1000th day as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Would Paul Heyman need to hire someone to carry around the extra hardware? Well, it appears we're going to be getting answers to the first two – and depending on the answer to the second question, the third one might be moot.

After losing the titles to Zayn & Owens at WrestleMania, The Usos haven't exactly endeared themselves to Roman in their failed efforts to reclaim the titles. Because of that, Roman announced that he and Sikoa would challenge Zayn & Owens for Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship titles at WWE Night of Champions – news that did not go over well with Jimmy & Jey. And over the past few weeks, the tension began to show – culminating in some seriously embarrassing stuff going down on last night's SmackDown. But will The Usos finally part ways in a big way from Roman? Or are they too beaten down to rebel? And what role will Sikoa play in all of this? Well, let's take a look, and… Wow! A stunner from Owens followed by a spear from Roman – damn! And even the ref gets a taste of a spear, too:

After the four put on a showcase of some of their best moves, The Usos show up to throw their weight behind The Bloodline – only for Sikoa to end up hurt in their efforts to take out Zayn & Owens. Needless to say, Roman isn't happy and makes it known to The Usos. Yeah… not a good move. Having had enough, Jimmy gives Romana pair of superkicks – while Owens & Zayn take it to Sikoa. And one The Helluva Kick from Zayn later, and our champs retain their titles. But the bigger headline? It's going to be pretty hard for The Bloodline to find its way back after this:

And here's the official key art to make it all official:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!