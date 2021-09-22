WWE NXT Fans Have Judas in Their Minds as Ratings Down This Week

The Chadster hasn't exactly had the best couple of weeks. Okay, The Chadster hasn't exactly had the best couple of months. Okay, let's just lay it out there: since January 1st, 2019, when the formation of AEW was officially announced, The Chadster hasn't had a moment of peace with that no good Tony Khan going out of his way to ruin The Chadster's life, but last week, finally, The Chadster was give a tiny glimmer of hope. And then Tony Khan swooped in and shattered it to bits, just like he shattered the Chadster's sexual potency. Welcome to Ratings Wars, the only unbiased wrestling ratings report on Vince McMahon's internet.

Ratings Wars: The Internet's Only Unbiased Wrestling Ratings Report

It was just last week that WWE launched NXT 2.0. Ratings were up, and as far as The Chadster was concerned, they would continue to go up. After all, who doesn't like NXT 2.0? The Chadster figured that NXT would continue to grow until it ultimately becomes on par with Raw and Smackdown. Then NXT could return to Wednesday nights, crush AEW Dynamite, and launch a spinoff, NXT 2.5, to go on Friday nights and take down Rampage. For once, things we're looking up for The Chadster. Then Tony Khan struck again.

Ratings were down for NXT this week, according to Showbuzz Daily. NXT fell from 770,000 viewers with a .21 in the 18-49 demo to just 746,000 viewers with a .20 in 18-49. It wasn't a massive drop, but it's still the wrong direction. Making matters worse, NXT dropped back out of the top ten, ranking eleventh place for the night. Auggh man! Unfair!

You would think that Tony Khan would be happy that AEW beat Raw twice in the 18-49 demo. In The Chadster's mind, if you are disrespectful enough to beat WWE in the ratings twice, yes, you are an evil person, but also, you should be satisfied with your achievement, close up your wrestling company for good, admit Mr. McMahon knows best, and stop ruining The Chadster's life. But Tony Khan does that and instead of calling it quits he doubles down with tonight's AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, and that's probably how he stole those 24,000 viewers from last week's NXT. It's totally unfair and proves that Tony Khan knows nothing about the wrestling business, but at this point, what could anyone possibly expect? Auuuggghhh!

Wrestling Ratings Wars Scorecard

Here are the numbers for the most recent episodes of WWE Raw, WWE NXT, AEW Dynamite, Impact Wrestling, WWE Smackdown, and AEW Rampage:

AEW Dynamite: 1,175,000 viewers with a . 44 in 18-49

viewers with a . in 18-49 Impact Wrestling: 105,000 viewers with a .02 in 18-49

viewers with a .02 in 18-49 WWE Smackdown: 2,243,000 viewers with a . 58 in 18-49

viewers with a . in 18-49 AEW Rampage: 642,000 viewers with a .28 in 18-49

viewers with a .28 in 18-49 WWE Raw: 1,793,000 viewers with a . 49 in 18-49

viewers with a . in 18-49 WWE NXT: 746 ,000 viewers with a . 20 in 18-49

Credit Where Credit is Due

Ratings currently come from Showbuzz Daily. While Showbuzz Daily was offline, The Chadster gathered ratings and viewership numbers prior to Week 31 from various sources, including F4WOnline, PWTorch, and WrestleNomics. The Chadster wishes these sources would be a little fairer to The Chadster's beloved WWE, but not everyone can be held to the same high ethical standards as The Chadster.