WWE NXT Preview: Women's Battle Royal Set to Crown #1 Contender

Here's a preview for tonight's episode of WWE NXT on USA, which sees a Women's Battle Royal determine the top contender for the Women's Title.

Last week's episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network was an interesting one (to say the very least). Not only did we see surprise appearances from main roster stars such as Mustafa Ali and Baron Corbin, establishing new rivalries for them with NXT stars, but we also saw the celebration of the brand-new Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton. The young new Champion wasted no time last week in laying out her plans with the title, as she announced a Battle Royal for tonight's show, where the winner will become the new number one contender to challenge Stratton for the Women's Championship.

So what can we expect when numerous try to toss each other out of an NXT ring tonight? Let's see what WWE.com has to say.

Tiffany Stratton took to the ring on NXT and announced that her "Tiffy Title" would be defended against the Superstar that wins the NXT Women's Championship No. 1 Contender's Battle Royal. When Stratton announced the match, the ring flooded with multiple Superstars looking to make their claim and show that they are the favorite to win. Who will win the NXT Women's Championship No. 1 Contender's Battle Royal and be Stratton's first challenger? Tune in to NXT on USA at 8/7 C to find out!

Along with that, tonight we will see Mustafa Ali face Joe Gacy, The Creed Brothers, and Ivy Nile teaming up to take on The Dyad & Ava in a six-person tag match, and we will hear from Ilja Dragunov for the first time since winning his Last Man Standing Match against Dijak at NXT Battleground.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.

