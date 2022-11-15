WWE NXT Sees Its Two Top Titles On The Line Tonight: Preview

Nothing sells a wrestling show like a good main event, and the biggest main events usually have a Championship on the line. How about two? That's what we can look forward to with tonight's episode of NXT on the USA Network, where NXT Champion Bron Breakker will defend his title against the mighty Von Wagner, while NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose will look to continue her reign into its second year as she defends her title against Alba Fyre. All that and a "special announcement" on top of that? Let's take a look at what's promised to be an important episode.

Even though Vince McMahon has been gone for months, tonight's NXT Championship match has all the makings of something that would have him salivating. The two big hosses in Bron Breakker and Von Wagner will collide with the brand's biggest title as the winner's prize. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about tonight's title match:

A new challenger has emerged for NXT Champion Bron Breakker in the form of the monstrous Von Wagner.

The two finally came face-to-face last week during The Grayson Waller Effect, with both men promising that they would be the one to emerge victorious when they meet for the title.

Will Breakker successfully defend his NXT Championship, or will the pairing of Von Wagner and his manager Mr. Stone find a way to unseat the champion and take home the gold?

Find out this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

On top of that and the Women's title match, tonight we will see Apollo Crews take on JD McDonagh, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T host a contract signing between Wes Lee and Carmelo Hayes for their North American title match, and Shawn Michaels will make what is promised to be a special announcement about the NXT Deadline event next month.

To catch all of the action, tune in to NXT tonight at 8 pm on the USA Network.