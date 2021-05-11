WWE Raw Loses Viewership as Alleged Fans Prove They Totally Suck

Another week, another time that alleged WWE fans have let The Chadster down again. Yes, WWE Raw dropped in overall viewership this week despite maintaining its rating in the 18-49 demographic. It's baffling that some "fans" could be like this, but it's the world we unfortunately live in. The Chadster doesn't like it any more than you do.

WWE Raw drew in 1.816 million viewers this week on average across all three hours of the show, down from 1.872 million last week. The first hour drew 1.912 million viewers, the second hour drew 1.818 million viewers, and the third hour drew 1.712 million viewers. In the 18-49 demographic, Raw this week averaged a .53. The first hour drew a .55, the second hour drew a .54, and the third hour drew a .51. With those numbers, WWE Raw took the top three spots on the cable rankings this week, according to Showbuzz Daily.

What did WWE do to deserve this kind of treatment from their fans? WWE Raw this week featured multiple matches between participants of matches at WrestleMania Backlash this weekend. Was that not enough to get people to tune in? What about the return of Jinder Mahal? What about more teasers for Eva Marie? What do the "fans" even want? Do they even know themselves? The Chadster thinks WWE fans need to get it together fast because these ratings are totally unacceptable. WWE should be doing much better, and it's your fault. Yes, you. Now start doing a better job of tuning into WWE Raw every week, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so.

