WWE Raw Report: Nia Jax Attacks Shayna Baszler, Riott Squad Trouble

Well, WWE Raw is off to an… interesting start tonight. From Retribution attacking the production truck to a love quadruplet involving Demi Burnett from The Bachelor leading to the very predictable reveal that Zelina Vega poisoned Montez Ford to Ford's return to a shameful match between Mickey James and Natalya where the cameras spent the entire match watching Seth Rollins argue with Samoa Joe at the commentary table. Now it's time for hour two.

WWE Raw Report for 8/16/2020 Part 2

Sasha Banks and Bayley come to the ring. They grab a mic. Sasha talks about how she and Bayley are the hardest-working superstars and they have all the gold. Now they both have to wrestle Asuka at SummerSlam. Bayley says they can't wait for SummerSlam. It will be like a night off for both of them. She calls Asuka the Empress of Stupidity. Sasha says there's no chance in hell Asuka can beat both of them tonight. They argue over who gets to beat Asuka first. Bayley says she'll do it first, carrying the heavy load so Sasha can easily win. Sasha says they can go celebrate after that. Bayley says they'll celebrate all the way to WWE Payback where they'll defend their tag team championships. But who will their opponents be? Sasha says it doesn't matter. Bayley suggests it could be Asuka and Kairi Sane… but Kairi is gone. They laugh.

Shayna Baszler comes out. She says no matter what happens at SummerSlam, she has the next shot at the Raw Women's Championship. Asuka comes out and yells at Sasha and Bayley in Japanese. Then she says Shayna will have to fight with Asuka tonight before she fights against her after SummerSlam. They charge the ring and Banks and Bayley retreat to regroup before the match.

Golden Role Models vs. Asuka and Shayna Baszler

Sasha and Bayley take control of Asuka early.

Outside the ring, Nia Jax shows up behind the plexiglass barricade. Baszler goes to confront her and Jax punches the plexiglass panel out right into Baszler.

shows up behind the plexiglass barricade. Baszler goes to confront her and Jax punches the plexiglass panel out right into Baszler. Oh my god! Nia Jax has injured the plexiglass barricade! Is there nothing or no one she can't injure?!

Pat Buck leads officials out to eject Jax, but Baszler attacks and they brawl into the crowd surrounded by offficials.

leads officials out to eject Jax, but Baszler attacks and they brawl into the crowd surrounded by offficials. Asuka hits a butt attack on both Sasha and Bayley on the apron as Raw goes to commercials.

It's two on one after the commercial as Tom Phillips explains Baszler has been taken out by Nia Jax.

Sasha and Bayley beat up Asuka for a while, with Asuka making a few brief comeback attempts.

Eventually, Baszler comes back and it's time for a hot tag.

It happens, and Baszler starts beating up Sasha. Bayley gets a blind tag and Sasha and Bayley hit a backstabber and a Bayley to Belly, but Shawny kicks out.

Baszler takes them both on, dumps Sasha from the ring, and gets the Kirafuda Clutch on Bayley.

Sasha breaks it up, and then Asuka takes her out and hits the Asuka lock on the outside.

Baszler gets the Kirafuda Clutch on Bayley again and she taps out.

Finally, a good match on Raw! Matches have been a joke tonight. This one did have more interference, by Nia Jax, but it added to the story of the match instead of detracting from it. Tom Phillips shills the card for the rest of the night and Raw goes to commercials.

A graphic tells us Titus O'Neil won a humanitarian award and shills Sonic fast food. I'm not sure Titus even wrestles anymore. His job is pretty much to win all these awards and get WWE good press. Tom Phillips once again claims Rey Mysterio is here to confront Seth Rollins tonight. To prove it, he plays a video package about last week's beatdown of Dominik Mysterio.

Backstage, Apollo Crews talks to Cedric Alexander, Ricochet, and Cedric Alexander backstage. He chooses Ali and Ricochet to be his partners against MVP, Shelton Benjamin, and Bobby Lashley tonight. Cedric is a little insulted. This makes him the lowest-ranked member of a group that's already all basically jobbers. But eventually, he accepts it. After they walk away, Randy Orton walks on camera and looks like he's hatching a plan. Raw goes to commercials.

Drew McIntyre is pacing backstage when Shawn Michaels walks up. Michaels says Ric Flair made a lot to everybody. He understands that Drew is frustrated, but Randy is gonna try to use that against him. Drew needs to focus. Drew tells Shawn that Shawn is a huge part of Drew's success from his coaching in NXT. Drew feels like because of what Randy's been doing on Drew's watch, Drew let Shawn down. Shawn tells him that would never happen and calls him a stud. Michaels says there is adversity in being WWE Champ, but Drew can handle it. He talks up Drew's commitment and victory over Brock Lesnar. Shawn says he's going out to face Randy Orton and asks Drew to give him space to do that. That way Drew won't look so bad when he doesn't run out to make the save like he didn't last week during the Ric Flair attack.

The Iiconics bully the Riott Squad backstage. Billie Kay says Peyton Royce will be taking her place in her singles match against Ruby Riott. She calls Liv Morgan trash and that riles Ruby up. Marina Shafir and Jessamin Duke are seen chatting with Shayna Baszler backstage. Raw goes to commercials.

Tom Phillips plays a video package recapping all of the antics of Retribution, the non-political Antifa-like anarchist stable that's been terrorizing Raw for the last couple of weeks. After that, Peyton Royce and Ruby Riott are in the ring.

Peyton Royce vs. Ruby Riott

Billie Kay and Liv Morgan are at ringside.

Ruby is still pissed off from earlier and she's taking it all out on Royce in the ring. Well, and outside the ring.

At one point, Tom Phillips is so engrossed in shilling other things not related to the match that he shouts out "Ruby Riott has isolated Peyton Royce in the corner.

Billie Kay creates a distraction outside and Royce ends up shoving Ruby Riott into Liv Morgan, knocking her down.

Royce hits her twisting suplex on Riott and gets the win.

We see Shane McMahon arrives at Raw Underground. He fistbumps the security guard and Raw goes to commercials. And the arrival of Raw Underground means we're about to enter the third hour of Raw, which means we're going to go the third part of this report. Click below to meet me there.

This post is part of a multi-part series: WWE Raw Report for August 17th, 2020.