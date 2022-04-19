WWE Raw to Extend Quality Streak with Arm Wrestling Contest Next Week

The Chadster knows what everyone is saying after watching this week's episode of WWE Raw: when can we have more of that?! Yes, Raw this week featured some of the most sports entertaining segments of all time: a zany double wedding in the 24/7 Championship division and a lie detector test for Ezekiel, the supposed younger brother of Elias. Well, loyal fans, your wish has come true, because WWE has more sports entertainment planned for Raw next week when Bobby Lashley takes on Omos in an arm-wrestling contest!

WWE.com notes:

Bobby Lashley and Omos lock up in arm-wrestling contest Who is stronger: The All Mighty or a colossus? Bobby Lashley may have won their WrestleMania 38 showdown, but Omos intends to show Lashley who is the real powerhouse when the two Superstars grip up for a monumental arm-wrestling match. Can Lashley overpower the massive Omos? Tune to Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA to find out who is the stronger competitor.

So yes, The Chadster is looking forward to a very good Monday next week, even if some fair-weather WWE fans didn't appreciate the gift WWE gave us all this week. That's right, according to the latest ratings reports, some people actually tuned out during the wedding segment. Can you believe that? Those disloyal so-called fans literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back, which is just so disrespectful to the pro wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has done for it. Auughh man! So unfair!

Thank goodness The Chadster is here to be the lone voice of unbiased wrestling journalism (with the possible exception of Ryan Satin), speaking truth to power and standing up for WWE, no matter what Tony Khan does to The Chadster in retaliation, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

