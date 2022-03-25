WWE SmackDown Preview 3/25: One Week To Go Until WrestleMania

One week from today will be the eve of the first of two nights of WrestleMania in Dallas, Texas. But to get there, we have to plow through two more episodes of WWE SmackDown on Fox and there's still plenty of unfinished business to settle before it's showtime in Dallas. Let's take a look at what WWE has in store for us tonight on Fox.

As we saw last on last week's SmackDown, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar got a measure of revenge against Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline when he impaled their SUV with a forklift and tore the door off of their escape vehicle.

It's pretty likely Reigns will have some kind of response tonight on SmackDown. Let's see what WWE.com has to say about it.

Last week, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar laid waste to the blue brand on his quest for payback for the attack he suffered at the hands of Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos at a live event at Madison Square Garden. After crashing a forklift into the retreating Bloodline's ride, The Beast ripped a door from their SUV as they sped away. What will happen after the chaotic assault en route to The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time? Find out this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.

On top of that, tonight we will see Shinsuke Nakamura take on Jey Uso in singles action ahead of their match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania, while we will also see a Fatal Four-Way Match of Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley, Shayna Baszler, and Queen Zelina all facing off, with each representing their team in the Four-Way Match for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania.

To catch all of the action, tune in to WWE SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on Fox.